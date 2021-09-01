Jeff Probst confirms Survivor 41 is a much shorter season

Jeff Probst returns as the host for Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 airs this fall on CBS and host Jeff Probst has confirmed that the filming for this season was much shorter than in the past.

Long-time Survivor fans are very familiar with the 39-day length that most seasons of the show have spanned in the past. That wasn’t the case when the Survivor 41 cast played the game, though, as the production had to take into account a two-week quarantine period.

This week, the full Survivor 41 cast list was revealed, setting the tone for what fans are going to see during the Fall 2021 season. It also provided details about the new castaways to get people interested in tuning in again after the long hiatus.

And now, Jeff Probst has been helping CBS with the full-court press when it comes to advertising and helping to create buzz for Survivor 41.

Survivor 41 cast played a shorter game

Jeff Probst confirmed that the Survivor 41 cast only played the game for 26 days. The filming of the upcoming season took place in Fiji and shortening the timetable meant fewer breaks between competitions and Tribal Councils.

There were still 18 people playing the game for Survivor 41, but the schedule was sped up in order to get everything done in just 26 days. That might lead to some really exciting gameplay and it will be interesting to see just how much the lack of rest in between challenges impacts how things play out.

At the same time, don’t worry about the episode count, because we are still going to get our fill of brand-new Survivor episodes this fall.

It's been too long! We are so happy to be back and I promise this group of players were worth the wait! Here's your first glimpse at who will be competing in #Survivor 41! https://t.co/Km42Ow5i4S — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) August 30, 2021

Survivor 41 start date coming up quickly

Survivor 41, Episode 1 airs on Wednesday, September 22. It is going to be a two-hour premiere episode to really allow the CBS audience to get to know the new cast.

For Big Brother fans who also watch Survivor, it is going to require that night’s episode to be delayed. Here is the updated schedule for Big Brother 2021 episodes.

It’s also great news to know that Survivor 42 will be airing this winter/spring. That next season should premiere around the end of January or in early February, giving fans a chance to really get into the reality competition show again.

We haven’t been able to enjoy a new season of Survivor since Winners At War ended in May 2020. With more than a year between new episodes on CBS, fans have been getting more and more excited about the Survivor 41 start date coming up on the calendar.

Make sure not to miss the September 22 season premiere! The monster is hungry.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.