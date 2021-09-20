Big Brother spoilers: Who makes the final three from BB23 cast?

Xavier Prather has a plan to make it to the final three of Big Brother 23 with his pals. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers from this weekend point to a specific final three scenario that might not have been expected.

Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum all made it to the final four, with the quartet battling it out for spots in the final three on finale night.

As Big Brother fans saw on the last episode, Xavier won the Head of Household Competition to secure a spot in the final three. He then nominated Azah and Kyland for eviction.

Over the weekend, Xavier also won the Power of Veto, meaning he would get to keep the power in his hands. He was also able to dictate what would happen next.

Big Brother spoilers: Xavier chooses his final three

Based on conversations that have taken place on the Big Brother live feeds, it appears that Kyland Young is about to get evicted. This means that Kyland will finish in fourth place this season and he will become the eighth member of the BB23 jury.

How did we get to this point? Xavier wants to cut Kyland before Kyland can cut him. Xavier sees getting Kyland out as the safest route forward and his best chance to win the $750,000 on Big Brother finale night.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother fans may be a tad disappointed here, but Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum are about to make it all the way to the end of the Big Brother 23 season.

Xavier (after joking with Kyland they’re evicting him):



“Oh, I am evil… I’m not evil though, just playing Big Brother” #BB23 pic.twitter.com/E9LyU1DxWG — No (@Nowbz) September 19, 2021

More news and notes about Big Brother 2021

The official Veto Ceremony will take place at some point on Monday (September 20), where the final nominees for the week will be settled. It looks like Xavier is about to keep the nominations the same and allow Derek Frazier to be the only person who has a vote this week.

Derek F. was not sure he wanted to vote Kyland out at first, but when Azah suggested that she would be willing to do it if Xavier took her off the block, Derek F. became more than willing to do what the HOH has requested.

Now that we have reached this point of the game, where Xavier is going to intentionally take the weaker players with him to the final three, it will be very interesting to see how Big Brother fans view his choices. There could certainly be some people rooting for a final two of Azah and Derek F. if Xavier really makes that call.

Things could still change in the days leading up to the next Eviction Ceremony, but it sure would be interesting to be watching the BB23 jury roundtable as the first seven jurors see Kyland join them.

Make sure to remember that a lot of the Big Brother schedule has changed at CBS over the next two weeks, so episodes are airing at different times with the Fall 2021 schedule beginning.

Imagine Azah winning this final HOH and evicting Xavier as these two idiots consider her a non factor in the game.



At this point, I'd love to see it. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/QYQYZNnaND — klay (@ghostklay) September 19, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.