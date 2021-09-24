Big Brother 23: America’s Favorite Houseguest voting is open, here’s how to do it

Tiffany Mitchell is one of the Big Brother 23 cast members in the running for AFH. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 cast is now competing for votes in the America’s Favorite Houseguest poll. Host Julie Chen Moonves just let everyone know that voting is now open during the latest episode of Big Brother.

CBS has its site up and running to provide help with the voting, and Big Brother fans can now decide on the 2021 AFH. It will be very interesting to see how this turns out.

The two most mentioned players on social media continue to be Tiffany Mitchell and Derek Xiao when it comes to potentially winning AFH, with Claire Rehfuss also having her name come up from time to time.

If you ask Derek Frazier, though, he seems to feel that he deserves the $50,000 prize that comes along with being named America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

How do I vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest?

CBS and Big Brother just revealed that to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest this season, all you have to do is text the name of your favorite houseguest to 97979.

Voting remains open until 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 29. That gives everyone a lot of time to think about who their favorite player was in the game this summer and who is the most deserving person of that $50,000 prize.

The rules state that only one vote can be placed per device and that you need to be at least 18 to take part in this poll.

As is laid out in the Big Brother TV schedule, the winner will be revealed on finale night, right after we learn who has been named the Big Brother 23 winner.

Big Brother 23 winner gets a huge cash prize

The Big Brother 23 winner will be taking home a $750,000 prize this summer. It is the biggest prize that the USA version of the reality competition show has ever given out, so it’s definitely a big deal. At the same time, everyone gets paid to play Big Brother, so nobody is leaving the house empty-handed.

The final three houseguests for the season are Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, and Azah Awsum, so one of them will be awarded that huge prize by the BB23 jury on finale night. Ahead of that, Big Brother fans get to watch the BB23 jury debate about who has played the best game this summer.

From some of the early jury segments that were shown during episodes, there are a lot of thoughts about how Xavier and Kyland Young have been playing the game, so it could be interesting to see if we have any bitter jurors come finale night.

The drama that took place during the episode as Kyland was being evicted will certainly be revisited. Could Xavier’s blindsiding of Kyland like that lead to Kyland talking badly about him to the rest of the BB23 jury? We will have to wait and see.

Derek evicted Kyland: "I cast my vote to evict Kyland" – Kyland asked Xavier for clarification what happened, X said he'll find out, Kyland continued asking, and brought up Xavier's nephew – X "I suggest you stop talking about my nephew" he didn't, Julie called him to exit #bb23 pic.twitter.com/61NZVP9pGi — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) September 24, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.