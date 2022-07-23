Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who got nominated for eviction today?

Terrance Higgins is having fun on Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from Friday now include the results from the Week 3 Nomination Ceremony. The new Head of Household had to put two people on the block, and that duo learned that they would be in trouble.

A lot has happened in the past 24 hours, and that includes a new HOH taking power over the BB24 cast. The challenge itself won’t be shown until the July 24 episode of the show, but the houseguests already played it out on Thursday night.

Pooch is the person who got sent home after an Eviction Ceremony where he was sitting next to Taylor Hale. It became the second straight week that Taylor survived being on the block.

That’s not all, either, as a new Besties twist was unleashed on the Big Brother house. In summary, the new twist is going to force everyone to play as part of a duo. And the partner of the HOH is also granted safety for the week.

Since Matt Turner won the HOH Competition, it guaranteed his partner safety for the week. Jasmine Davis is Turner’s partner, so she can rest easy for a while. As fans already know, she was also safe last week due to being the HOH.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Turner was then tasked with nominating one of the other duos in the house. This means that someone was going to go up on the block as a pawn due to their partner being one of Turner’s eviction targets.

Who did Turner nominate on Big Brother 24?

Turner nominated Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner for eviction. Taylor is the person that Turner most wants out of the house, but he says he is using this duo as a pawn to backdoor her. We shall see.

At the Veto Competition, if either Brittany or Michael wins the Power of Veto, they both come off the block and Turner will have to put a replacement duo up for possible eviction. Only one person goes home, though.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

More Big Brother 24 news

A statement was put out by Paloma Aguilar about her time in the Big Brother house. She had a few surprising things to say, including her claim that she and Taylor are now friends.

Elsewhere, some huge drama is taking place between Big D and Evel Dick. The Big Brother alums have taken to exchanging insults on social media.

Would you be able to spend a night in the infamous Have Not room?😵‍💫 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/aeODElyOe0 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

As for when the show is on now, here is a breakdown of the Big Brother 2022 TV schedule. Episodes got moved around a bit due to the January 6 hearings, but it should start to smooth out again.

And on the next episode, host Julie Chen Moonves will be on hand to give specific details about the Besties twist and how long it will impact the season.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.