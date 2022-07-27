Big Brother 24 spoilers: Everything you need to know about Week 3

Indy Santos is having a tough time with slop on Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers have been continuously coming from the live feeds this past week, with non-stop action taking place behind the scenes.

Due to the last Eviction Ceremony getting delayed in its presentation to the CBS television audience, it meant that even more information was coming out on the Big Brother live feeds than normal.

Pooch got evicted 12-0, Matt Turner won an Endurance Challenge to become the new Head of Household, and then Turner put the duo of Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner on the block.

Important Big Brother 24 spoilers that have come out since then include Brittany and Michael winning the Power of Veto as a duo, and a new alliance called The Leftovers taking over the power in the house.

At the Veto Meeting, Brittany and Michael took themselves off the block, allowing Turner to use his backdoor plan. Turner put Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins on the block, and chaos consumed the Big Brother live feeds.

This might end up going down as one of the best blindsides that have ever been pulled off on Big Brother, not because of who made the call or who is on the block, but because of how clueless Ameerah and her best allies were to what was going down.

More Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds

It will be either Ameerah Jones or Terrance Higgins going home from Big Brother as Week 3 comes to a close. That Eviction Ceremony is slated to take place on the evening of Thursday, July 28.

11 people will be placing votes, and it will be a very close result. But due to the work that The Leftovers put in, it appears that Ameerah is getting evicted with at least six votes. It could be a 6-5 result, but it’s also possible that one or two more people could also be helping to send Ameerah to her meeting with Julie Chen Moonves.

Big Brother news from outside of the house

In some interesting news, Rockstar from Big Brother 20 revealed why she had a meltdown during her season when Brett Robinson lied about her as her daughter’s birthday approached. It provided some great insight into what happened.

Elsewhere, Big Brother 23 cast member Derek Frazier went at it with a Big Brother winner on social media. It caused quite the reaction from a lot of fans who were watching things play out.

It’s clear that the impact of the Besties twist is unraveling some of the Big Brother house, and here is the list of BB24 duos for anyone who needs a reminder of how things are playing out in Week 3.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.