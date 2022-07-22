Big Brother 24 nomination chatter: Who is the new HOH targeting?

Ameerah Jones is part of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 Nomination Ceremony takes place on Friday, with the new Head of Household having a shot at making a big move in the game.

Late on Thursday night, Matt Turner won the Week 3 HOH Competition. He needed to do it, especially since he had lost one of his allies earlier in the evening.

The second person to be eliminated from the BB24 cast was Pooch, who got evicted during an Eviction Ceremony that won’t be shown until the July 24 episode of the show.

But the game must go on, and that includes a huge new twist for Big Brother 24 that involves duos. The duos will impact how things are done in a big way.

Turner also has a partner in Week 3, as Jasmine Davis was teamed up with him. Due to this, Jasmine is also safe for the week, so she can rest easy and look forward to playing for the Week 4 HOH position.

And with the duo twist, Turner has to put a pair of people on the block when he comes up with his nominees. That might not be too bad for him, as he could have a target and a pawn.

Who is Turner targeting for eviction from Big Brother 24?

Turner really wants to get Taylor Hale out, and many other people in the house want to evict Brittany Hoopes. He can’t put them both on the block, but he can put one of them up there and then have the second lady be a backup plan in case the first one wins the Power of Veto.

Taylor is partners with Nicole, and Brittany is partners with Michael. This means Nicole and Michael could wind up on the block as pawns due to Turner wanting their partners out of the game.

#BB24 Kyle tells Monte they need to limit what they're telling Alyssa. Kyle is pretty sure Aly likes him more than he likes her – Monte agrees, Aly loves hard. pic.twitter.com/o8BLmFcNit — #BB24LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) July 22, 2022

As a reminder, the Big Brother 24 TV schedule has its next episode on July 24. It will be a two-hour installment covering a lot of action that has been playing out on the live feeds.

And the Nomination Ceremony will take place at some point on July 22, where Turner will reveal his plan.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.