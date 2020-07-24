Big Brother 2020 commercial revealed ahead of All-Stars season

A Big Brother 2020 commercial was just released and it is designed to get fans excited about the new season.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 is going to be taking place this summer on CBS and Global TV. And host Julie Chen has returned to lead the charge.

CBS recently confirmed the Big Brother 2020 start date, meaning we may also be less than a week from finding out who will officially be a part of the BB22 cast.

There are a lot of Big Brother 2020 cast rumors out there, including a new list combining a lot of the online chatter. One of the interesting names on the new rumor lists is veteran houseguest Kaysar Ridha.

Big Brother 2020 commercial

Ready to get really excited about what’s coming up this summer? Below is a brand new television commercial that Global TV has released in order to create additional buzz for Big Brother All-Stars 2.

Take a look at the teaser commercial below and try not to get overly excited about how this season will play out.

Breaking down that Big Brother 2020 commercial

There are definitely some themes used within that commercial above and most of them play off of the emotions of the houseguests and the viewers at home.

It starts off with sadness and frustration, works its way into some excitement, and then finishes off with some buzzworthy anticipation about how the summer 2020 season will play out.

Don’t feed too much into the players that are showcased on the commercial, as many of them may not be members of the Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast. At the same time, though, are show producers giving some hints here? Maybe?

The buzz is definitely building up for the new cast to finally get inside the house and start playing the game again. Adding the long delay before the season premiere finally airs is only creating more anticipation from the fans.

The Big Brother live feeds are returning this summer, so CBS All Access subscribers will get to keep up with the All-Stars as they try to wind their way through some of the best players in the history of the show.

One person who doesn’t seem too excited is former winner Andy Herren from Big Brother 15. He states that he wasn’t invited to play in this second installment of All-Stars, despite his claims that he is one of the four best players the game has ever seen.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 debut on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.