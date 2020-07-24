Big Brother All-Stars 2: Kaysar Ridha linked to BB22 cast

Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast rumors now suggest Kaysar Ridha is coming back. Having Kaysar as part of the BB22 cast would certainly be interesting, even though he already played on the first All-Stars season.

Big Brother 6 aired back in summer 2005, and Kaysar Ridha was one of the 14 houseguests invited to play the game. A graphic designer from Irvine, California, Kaysar immediately became a fan favorite of that season.

During that season, each houseguest had a secret partner in the game, giving everyone at least one alliance member on Day 1. Kaysar had Michael Donnellan to work with him, but Michael was the second person voted out.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The Sovereign Six Alliance

After losing Michael, Kaysar became the leader of the Sovereign Six alliance to work against another large alliance (Friendship) in the house. The members of the Sovereign Six were Janelle Pierzina, Howie Gordon, Rachel Plencner, James Rhine, and Sarah Hrejsa.

Being the leader of the opposing alliance, Kaysar got targeted early and was evicted on Day 33.

A fan vote allowed Kaysar to return, which seemed to give him the momentum to go far in the game, but then he made a deal during an HOH Endurance Challenge to drop out, and that allowed Jennifer Vasquez to get the power. She lied about safety, turning on him and sending Kaysar out one week before the BB6 jury started forming.

Maggie Ausburn was later named the Big Brother 6 winner, and Ivette Corredero was the runner-up.

The Big Brother All-Stars 1 cast

Due to his popularity as a part of the BB6 cast, Kaysar Ridha was invited back for BB7 (Big Brother All-Stars 1). Janelle Pierzina, Howie Gordon, and James Rhine from BB6 also got invited back.

Again, Kaysar was voted out one week before the jury started forming, becoming the first former member of the BB6 cast to get voted out of the game.

Janelle did much better, making it to third place and also getting named America’s Favorite Juror. As for the Big Brother All-Stars winner, that was Mike “Boogie” Malin, who beat out Erika Landin in the final jury vote.

Is Kaysar Ridha on Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast?

There are a lot of Big Brother rumors on social media right now that suggest Kaysar may have been invited to take part in Big Brother 22. He could be a fun addition that long-term die-hard fans of the show would like to see play the game again.

His attachment to the BB22 cast has not yet been confirmed, though, so take this one with a grain of salt, no matter how intriguing it would be to see how he could do in the game 15 years after his last appearance.

The good news is that we now know the Big Brother 22 start date, so it won’t be much longer until we find out for sure if he is inside the house again.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 premieres on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.