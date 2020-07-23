Big Brother All-Stars 2020: Season premiere date announced by CBS

Big Brother All-Stars 2020 has officially been announced by CBS. This morning, Big Brother 22 was given a season premiere date and the silence about the summer 2020 season finally came to an end.

It turns out that late last night, host Julie Chen was giving fans a huge hint with her tease on social media. Her video clip that included Taylor Swift’s 22 set the stage for what happened this morning.

Big Brother All-Stars 2020 season premiere

According to CBS, the Big Brother All-Stars 2 start date is Wednesday, August 5. The show will slide right into the 9/8c timeslot for the season premiere and it will be a two-hour move-in special for the network.

That first episode is advertised as premiering on CBS and CBS All Access at the same time, giving viewers an extra way to watch the BB22 cast enter the house for the first time.

Following the season premiere episode, CBS states that the Big Brother 2020 schedule will move to the 8/7c timeslot on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The show is starting in August rather than at the end of June, but there has been no official announcement about whether the season will be shortened to stick closer to the regular schedule. It’s possible that the length of the season will run will be revealed later.

BB22 cast members

In the announcement from CBS, the network stated that all of the houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to the start of production. Fans had previously assumed that that would be the case, but it was only recently confirmed.

After they have been placed on the official BB22 cast and spent their time in quarantine, the houseguests will undergo weekly testing during the season just to make sure they are still safe.

It has also been announced that the BB22 cast will have no contact with any of the crew members and that all supplies will be delivered after they have been disinfected.

A major change to the episodes is that there will be no studio audience during the live shows. That will minimize the risks of illness for everyone and make it easier for host Julie Chen to interview cast members who have been evicted.

At least the Big Brother live feeds are back.

CBS has not announced the BB22 cast yet. A brief statement from the network stated that the names of “former winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities, and some of the best to never win the game, will be announced closer to premiere.”

Stay tuned folks, because we are now off and running with Big Brother All-Stars 2020.

