Big Brother host Julie Chen teases fans with BB22 video on social media

Big Brother host Julie Chen has awakened from her offseason slumber. Following a lot of indications that the BB22 cast will officially be announced soon, Julie took to social media to post a huge tease of her own.

Earlier in the day, TMZ dropped a report that included some of the people they claim are part of the BB22 cast. That includes former winner Hayden Moss, who won a very competitive season back in summer 2010.

None of those names have been confirmed by CBS, yet, but it might just be a matter of time until a real BB22 cast list gets revealed and fans start seeing the people bouncing around the house in promos.

Julie Chen teases fans about Big Brother 22

When it comes to subtlety, Big Brother host Julie Chen swims in it when it comes to posting things about the show during the offseason. She will often put up photos or videos with no explanation, often spurring further rumors about what might happen on the show or what she is referencing.

That’s exactly what she did with a new video on Twitter. Julie teased what’s coming, but didn’t go overboard in explaining exactly what she was talking about.

Take a look at the Twitter video that Julie posted and then read about what it all means:

What is Julie Chen referencing in her post?

Was it hot chocolate, coffee, or tea in that mug? It doesn’t matter. What matters is the Taylor Swift song that Julie had playing in the background as everyone saw a nice cup displayed on the screen.

The song is called 22 and it was released back in 2012 as a single off the Red album. It is a direct reference to the upcoming 22nd season of Big Brother and the lyric that leads up to Taylor saying 22 in the clip is what fans should focus on.

One of the words that Taylor mentions is “magical,” but some fans may also focus on the fact that she says “confused” in the song lyrics as well. It’s magical that we could be very close to seeing the Big Brother 22 season premiere, but simultaneously confusing that CBS has still remained very quiet about the new season of the show.

Julie is back as the Big Brother host this summer, but it will be interesting to see exactly how involved she is with the taping of the show. Is she going to live in the bubble with the BB22 cast and crew? Or will she be connecting to them through the internet for eviction interviews? We will have to wait and see.

The only thing that could have made her Twitter tease even better would have been if Julie used a mug from the new Big Brother merchandise that was teased online.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.