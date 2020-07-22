Big Brother 22 cast has arrived in California to begin filming

Big Brother 22 cast news is huge today, as we have learned that the potential houseguests for summer 2020 have arrived in Los Angeles, California in order to prep for the new season.

When we reported that the Big Brother live feeds have been turned on and that there was merchandise for a Big Brother All-Stars season getting advertised, it became pretty obvious that the season was getting close.

Now, TMZ states that it has sources close to the show that revealed some of the people who are part of the Big Brother 22 cast and that they are in California to start going through medical tests.

Who is on the BB22 cast?

Let’s jump right into the biggest news of all, which revolves around the members of the BB22 cast who are reportedly quarantining in Hollywood.

According to TMZ, they include BB19 winner Josh Martinez, BB12 winner Hayden Moss, BB14 winner Ian Terry, and BB18 winner Nicole Franzel.

The other names linked to the BB22 cast by TMZ are Daniele Donato from BB8 and BB13, Paulie Calafiore from BB18, Tyler Crispen from BB20, Bayleigh Dayton from BB20, and Janelle Pierzina from three previous seasons.

BB22 in a bubble for cast and crew

Safety measures are being put in place so that the BB22 cast and crew are as safe as possible this summer. That includes them being placed inside a bubble, which is easier for this show that most reality competitions.

Now, it just comes down to getting a green light in order to officially start filming the Big Brother 2020 season. Ahead of that, though, the pre-production can begin for the show, including working out show intros, advertisements, and various other elements.

An announcement of who is on the Big Brother 22 cast may have to wait a while longer, as all of these potential houseguests will have to go through an advanced health screening before they can actually be placed inside of the house.

Until then, the Big Brother 22 cast is reportedly being sequestered in preparation for pulling off this season. The season premiere has already been delayed a while, but the hard work by the production team and people at CBS may make sure that it starts airing very soon.

This is about the time where fans can officially start debating who has been invited to be a part of the BB22 cast and if this looks like it will be a good season of the show. Keep in mind that they also have some backup people who were invited to serve as replacements if someone from the primary cast is unable to film.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.