Big Brother 2020: Crew, BB22 cast will be kept in a ‘bubble’ for season

Big Brother 2020 news definitely hints at the show pushing forward. That means it may not be much longer until the BB22 cast is getting heavily advertised on CBS.

A report from TMZ provides some information from a source that they claim is close to the show. Within that report, it is stated that the Big Brother production team could be working with something very similar to the NBA in Florida.

BB22 cast and crew to live in a bubble

The way that this will work, is that crew members will reside in RVs near the set. The set itself is the Big Brother house in California, where a big lot is used to present the show each summer on CBS.

The further plan would be to swap out crew members monthly, all while keeping them within a bubble of production to prevent any outside contamination.

Being able to do everything in a bubble — the Big Brother house also serves as its own quarantine center — means that the crew and cast should be spared from the coronavirus pandemic taking place around the country.

This is a very involved plan that will take a lot of work to pull off, but it also goes to show how dedicated that the production team and the network is to reaching that season premiere date that has been rumored for a while.

When is Big Brother 22 start date?

As we previously reported, there is a new plan in place to have the BB22 cast quarantined by the end of July and for the Big Brother 22 start date to hit during the beginning of August.

That would give everyone plenty of time to be quarantined and to make sure that the BB22 cast is healthy and ready to go for a full summer season.

The state of California is still having some issues, though, with a huge uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases that have some people worried that the situation could get even worse.

For now, though, it appears that this news from the TMZ sources is a great reason to get excited about the Big Brother 2020 season. It appears that everything is getting done to make sure that it does not get canceled.

What we also know is that former houseguests are getting invited back and that this season could end up getting shortened due to the initial delays.

Stay tuned folks, because if CBS is pushing forward, it’s only a matter of time until we can pass on that full BB22 cast list.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.