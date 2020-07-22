Big Brother 2020 cast: Who is Hayden Moss from BB12?

Big Brother 2020 cast information came out today, and it included a few names that newer fans of the show aren’t as familiar with. One of those names is Hayden Moss, a fun member of the BB12 cast back in summer 2010.

As we previously reported, a large portion of the Big Brother 2020 cast has already arrived in California to get ready for the new season. According to TMZ, one of those people is Hayden Moss.

Who is Hayden Moss from Big Brother 12?

Back in the summer of 2010, CBS rolled out the BB12 cast and moved forward with an entirely new cast. That season, there were quite a few houseguests who would be remembered for years to come.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, as well as Britney Haynes and Regan Fox, were all part of the dramatic and interesting season. But none of those people managed to emerge as the winner.

Hayden Moss was named the Big Brother 12 winner in a close 4-3 vote over Lane Elenburg.

Some fans supported both of them, but Hayden took home the nice $500,000 prize. Britney was the one who got named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

The BB12 cast only played the game for 75 days, much shorter than many of the recent seasons have lasted. When the season started, Hayden was just a 24-year-old college student from Tempe, Arizona. He played a slick game and also helped keep the live-feeds really fun.

After his time as a member of the Big Brother 12 cast, Hayden went on Survivor: Blood vs. Water with his then-girlfriend, Kat Edorsson. Hayden finished in seventh place, and he was the first person to make the jump from Big Brother over to Survivor.

Below is a video that Hayden and Kat did ahead of their season of Survivor that gives some more background on him:

Can Hayden Moss become the Big Brother 22 winner?

If the early cast list is any indication of who will be a part of the BB22 cast this summer, then Hayden Moss definitely has some tough competition.

That’s how it should be, though, especially during a season of All-Stars.

When compiling a list of the best people to have played the game, Hayden isn’t named by a lot of fans, but he did find a way to win Big Brother 12 against one of the legends of the game (Rachel Reilly).

Can he do as well against Nicole Franzel, Kaycee Clark, and Ian Terry? We will all find out soon enough!

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.