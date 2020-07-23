Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, runner-up GinaMarie Zimmerman displeased with BB22 cast

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren and second-place finisher GinaMarie Zimmerman seem to be pretty frustrated about getting left off of the BB22 cast.

The two former houseguests have made social media posts following the reported leak of some names from the BB22 cast.

As we reported earlier, several former houseguests are said to be in California to do prep for the Big Brother 22 season. That includes former winner Hayden Moss and even Janelle Pierzina from many years ago.

While potentially getting some information about the BB22 has led to an exciting day for many fans of the show, it seems that Andy and GinaMarie aren’t quite on board with all of that excitement.

Big Brother 15 drama

A lot of controversies surrounded the summer 2013 season, and it doesn’t get mentioned a lot by anyone close to the show now. It’s almost like the production team, host Julie Chen, and CBS itself has tried to create distance from the BB15 cast.

Nobody from that season has been invited back for a follow-up season, and it currently appears that no BB15 cast members have been invited to participate in Big Brother 22 either. That could change when CBS reveals the final cast list, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Some of the controversy was created by Aaryn Gries. Her exit interview with Julie Chen is shared below:

A segment about the BB15 cast also happened on The Talk, where the ladies discussed what had been taking place on the reality competition show.

Below is a video of Big Brother host Julie Chen broaching the topic on The Talk:

Andy and GinaMarie take to social media

Back to Andy Herren and GinaMarie Zimmerman. Andy emerged from the chaos of his season and won the $500,000 cash prize that came with it.

GinaMarie ended up finishing in second place and winning the $50,000 runner-up prize.

Today, GinaMarie posted her reaction to the BB22 cast leak on her Twitter account. When she saw the names that were revealed, it appears that it gave her a good laugh.

As for Andy Herren, he decided to write out his thoughts in full, going into detail about how he feels he has been treated since the controversy all played out during Big Brother 15.

Below is the message that he posted to his Twitter account. One of the more noteworthy points that he makes is that he feels it was unfair that he was lumped in with BB15 cast members that production became “outraged” with.

Andy also noted, again, that he feels he is one of the best to ever play the game. He recently named who he feels are the four best Big Brother houseguests of all time.

The days are counting down until CBS and show producers finally reveal everyone who has been invited to be part of the BB22 cast. Until then, the debate will continue about whether or not it is going to be a true season of All-Stars.

Do you feel that Andy Herren should have been invited back for Big Brother 22?

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.