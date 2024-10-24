Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren defends behavior amid backlash

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren has defended her behavior amid Season 5 backlash.

Only three episodes into a new season and Danni has already made waves.

The stew complained about being on cabin cleaning duty, but also cried when Daisy Kelliher told her to go tacky with the table décor.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans came for Danni after the most recent episode.

Danni has set the record straight on her behavior, giving us more insight into how she felt during the second charter of the season.

Something was going on with her that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t see play out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren defends her behavior amid backlash

Taking to Instagram, Danni shared a picture of her and Deckhand Emma Crouch chilling on the Parsifal III yacht. She revealed Emma and Stew Diana Cruz helped her to get through a rough couple of days.

“I was soooooo sick the first few charters… note the extreme whining about doing cabins and emotions hehehe my bad.. But a lil trip to the doctor and some TLC from my girls @dianacruzc_ & @emmacrouch88 had me feeling back and better than ever ❤️ mad love to the homies,” read the caption on Danni’s IG post.

Diana popped up in the comments section to show support for her friend.

“Tonsillitis was not joking 😪,” she wrote.

Danni replied to Diana and said, “she was making us all work overtime 😭😭 ily my housekeeping fairy you saved my life.”

Danni sets the record straight. Pic credit: @dansdestinations/Instagram

Considering we know that Daisy and Danni butt heeds this season, we can’t help but wonder if the latter’s response was geared toward the chief stew or tonsillitis. After all, Daisy slammed Danni for causing a power struggle in the interior crew this season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.