Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Daisy’s got a Danni problem, Cloyce’s cocky mistake, and Emma’s frustrated

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has problems coming out of the woodwork on Season 5, and we are only on the second charter.

The most recent episode ended with Chef Cloyce Martin playing with the guests instead of prepping for lunch.

Captain Glenn Shephard noticed, and his blood began to boil; an unusual situation for him.

The latest sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Episode 4, reveals what happens next.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans also see Danni Warren and Emma Crouch having insecurities at their jobs.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, it’s Cloyce that makes yet another mistake because of his cocky attitude.

Chef Cloyce Martin leaves the guests hungry on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In the sneak peek footage, once Gary King drags the chef back to the yacht, he does damage control with Captain Glenn by being cocky. Cloyce takes a dig at Captain Glenn in a confessional while also making it clear he has everything under control.

Fast forward to the guests returning hungry for lunch only to have the chef not even being close ready to serve food. The guests are starving as Daisy Kelliher tries to hurry up the chef, who has yet again made this group of guests wait.

Things go from bad to worse for the chef when Captain Glenn learns from Chief Engineer Davide Morosi that the guests have not been served and are hungry.

Cloyce takes a bit of responsibility, but mostly he laughs that he’s to blame for everything, which in this case is the truth because it’s his fault.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren and Emma Crouch are in their feelings

The chef isn’t the only crew issue on the next episode of the hit sailing show. Danni Warren and her sensitive feelings are becoming a problem for Daisy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans came for Danni complaining about work, especially when she cried over tacky table décor.

Well, it seems Daisy learned from that crying session how to deal with Danni, even though the chief stew also doesn’t have time to treat Danni with kid gloves. Danni makes a mistake setting the table for lunch, which Daisy has to fix only to have Danni defend her actions.

The deck crew isn’t fairing much better, thanks to Emma Crouch reeling from Gary snapping at her earlier. Emma can’t shake it and finds his treatment of her embarrassing.

Emma is sad but hopes this is simply a bad day because she needs things to get smoother with her boss.

It’s another don’t-miss episode of the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.