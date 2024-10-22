Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on ‘thirsty’ and ‘annoying’ Danni Warren

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are going off on Stew Danni Warren, and Season 5 has only just begun.

We are only three episodes into the season, but Danni has already impacted Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers.

The most recent episode again highlighted Danni’s flirty ways, which have been strong since day one on Parsifal III.

However, it also sheds light on her work ethic.

Danni complained about having to do cabins and cried over Daisy Kelliher’s request for tacky table décor.

It’s only the second charter, too, so her behavior was a bit much, which was why social media buzzed about the stew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on ‘annoying’ Danni Warren

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the episode, with the haters coming for Danni and her behavior.

“Danni is kinda annoying, no?!,” read on X that included a GIF of Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter from Below Deck Season 6 looking so annoyed.

The sentiment of Danni being annoying was echoed more than once, especially as she cried over table decor.

“Girl, just set the table, ain’t no one got time for this. Danni acts like a dog in heat, which I find “tacky” said another X user.

Girl, just set the table, ain’t no one got time for this. Danni acts like a dog in heat, which I find “tacky” #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/WGag78ZVrO — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) October 22, 2024

A different X shared a GIF of Kate Chastain to wonder why Danni was there as she flipped out over table décor.

Danni was crying over the table situation with Daisy and left one X user just wondering why.

There was a definite WTF moment about the table decor, especially after Stew Diana Cruz asked about a Vodka and pineapple drink.

One stew asked if vodka pineapple is vodka and pineapple and the other stew is freaking out because she’s worried she’s going to be associated with tacky decor. #BDSY#belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/ukLq23k90d — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) October 22, 2024

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren called out for ‘thirsty’ behavior

“how do you say you’re a lazy thirsty trick in portuguese because that’s what danni is,” read an X.

#BELOWDECK: how do you say you’re a lazy thirsty trick in portuguese because that’s what danni is.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT pic.twitter.com/FBspV7ZPgf — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) October 22, 2024

Another X user told Danni to take a chill after acknowledging the stew’s thirsty ways.

Speaking of her flirty nature, it got Danni compared to Gary King.

“Danni is the female version of Gary.. not demure, mindful or original..at all, just cringe,” wrote a critic.

Danni is the female version of Gary.. not demure, mindful or original..at all, just cringe #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/4LUYlOfN27 — I’m a Big Dill (@bravoandpickles) October 15, 2024

Wowza Below Deck Sailing Yacht critics have much to say about Danni Warren, but we haven’t even gotten to the real drama between her and Dasiy. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy called out Danni for causing a power struggle this season.

What do you think about Danni Warren?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.