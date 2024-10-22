Will Cloyce get fried on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s a question on fans’ minds after Chef Cloyce Martin brought out Captain Glenn Shephard’s angry side.

It takes a lot to upset Captain Glenn, but watch out because it could mean trouble when he gets there.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the young chef got the captain riled up when he was playing instead of working.

Despite Gary King’s warnings that Cloyce should leave the guests’ excursion and return to Parsifal III, the chef opted to continue having fun.

The episode ended with Captain Glenn freaking out that Cloyce was off the yacht instead of in the galley prepping lunch.

This comes after Cloyce has messed up more than once, so fans are wondering if his stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be a short one.

Will Cloyce get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 teased firings and exits are coming on the hit sailing show. However, the odds are that Cloyce will not get the axe just yet.

Captain Glenn doesn’t just pull the trigger and fire people without warning or trying to make things better. What fans can expect is Cloyce getting his a** handed to him by the captain, and the chef better listen.

Although it seems too early in the season for Captain Glenn to fire the chef, there’s a chance Cloyce won’t make it until the end of Season 5. The chef doesn’t seem to understand the assignment, and clashing with Daisy Kelliher doesn’t help him.

Then again, a crew member has to screw up royally for Captain Glenn to fire them. The only person the captain has fired in his nearly five seasons on Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Tom Pearson during Season 3.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Chef Cloyce Martin amid drama

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire following the episode in which the chef made a lot of waves.

“One thing you don’t wanna do is make Captain Glenn angry #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck #BDSY,” read an X.

Another dragged Cloyce for whining about the crew night out bill and the plan for each crewmember to pick up a tab once during the season.

“Cloyce has no one to blame for that late dessert. That mofo was washing their freakn dinner plates 😂😂😂,” said an X.

Those are just a few comments about Chef Cloyce Martin. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stew Danni Warren was dragged by fans for her behavior proving at least two crew members are not cutting it with viewers.

What do you think of Cloyce?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.