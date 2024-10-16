Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher disses Danni Warren for Season 5 power struggle: ‘She wanted my job’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has a rough go of it on Season 5, experiencing a first with her interior team.

Daisy boarded Parsifal III, dealing with some baggage left over from Season 4 of the sailing show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy revealed that Season 5 began filming days after the Season 4 reunion, which left her angry at Colin MacRae and Gary King.

Although Colin didn’t return for the new season, Gary did, making things very awkward for Daisy as the season kicked off.

It turns out Gary would be the least of Daisy’s problems.

Daisy had a much bigger issue on her hands with her two stews. Danni Warren and Diana Cruz were going to challenge the chief stew like never before.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher slams Danni Warren over power struggle

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Daisy didn’t hold back her dislike of Danni while claiming Diana simply just picked the wrong side.

“We just didn’t gel,” she expressed.

That much is clear based on the trailer, where we see Danni and Daisy clash more than once. They also bad mouth each other to various crew members in the footage.

Although she doesn’t say Danni’s name in the interview, Brice Sander mentions Daisy is talking about Danni. The chief stew doesn’t correct him or deny it.

“I think it was a power struggle. I think honestly, I think she wanted my job, which is mind-blowing. I think she felt like I couldn’t do my job and she could do it better, and I think there was triangulation going on. I think there was trying to get people on her side,” the Bravo personality stated.

Daisy Kelliher owns her part in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 interior drama

Even though she had a lot to say about the way Danni pushed her and was up in her face, Daisy also owned the fact that she didn’t handle the situation the best.

“I think I lost a bit of control over the situation because I don’t think I’d ever really experienced that before. I was kind of a bit like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know how to handle this.’ So I probably didn’t handle it as well as I could have,” she spilled.

There’s no question Daisy wasn’t in the best head space filming Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. That’s been evident from the first couple of episodes as she deals with Gary King.

