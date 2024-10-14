Colin MacRae reveals why he didn’t return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are not happy that Colin MacRae left Below Deck Sailing Yacht after three seasons.

Colin has been a pivotal part of the show since Season 2 when it was revamped with Captain Glenn Shephard as the only returning crew member from Season 1.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht met what we thought was the dream team of Colin, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King.

However, in Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, that dynamic was forever changed due to Daisy and Colin dating.

After the very explosive reunion show, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wondered if that was the end of Gary, Colin, and Daisy working together, and it was.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The rumor mill has been buzzing about why Colin left the show, and he’s given us an answer.

Colin MacRae reveals the reason he didn’t return for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Not long after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 trailer dropped, Colin shared an Instagram Post gushing over his travels via his rebuilt Catamaran. Those who follow Colin’s YouTube Channel, Sailing Parlay Revival, know he’s living his best life.

The post had fans gushing over Colin’s new chapter while also missing him on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. One fan clarified that Colin will be missed on the hit sailing show.

“My mental well being was more important haha,” Colin wrote, and we have a feeling he wasn’t joking as much as he tried to let the fan believe.

Colin responds to a fan. Pic credit: @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram

Season 4 was a doozy for Colin, so it’s understandable that he would need a mental health break.

Colin’s friend, Captain Glenn, also weighed in on Colin not coming back, breaking up the dream team.

Captain Glenn Shephard talks Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Colin MacRae

Speaking with Decider, Captain Glenn addressed what it was like to not have Colin around after three seasons with the hunky chief engineer.

“Not having Colin there was obviously a big disappointment for me because he’s an amazing engineer. You saw what he pulled off last season when we had the problem with the engine. He saved the whole season,” the captain expressed.

Captain Glenn went on to gush over Colin and praise his new chief engineer and bunkmate Davide Morosi.

“He’s also such a cool guy, and I get along with him really well. However, he was busy. He was crossing the Pacific or something, and he was too far away and stuff like that. Maybe we’ll see him in the future. I was grateful Davide stepped up to the plate,” Captain Glenn shared with the outlet.

Captain Glenn Shepard and Colin MacRae remain close pals, even reuniting for the Annapolis Boat Show.

There’s no question that Below Deck Sailing Yacht isn’t the same without Colin, especially with all the drama surrounding Gary. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary has hit back against lies about him, as it appears he will be heavily edited out of the season.

Meanwhile, Daisy shared an update on where she stands with Colin following dissing him on the Season 5 premiere and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.