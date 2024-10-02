Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Daisy Kelliher has given an update on her relationship with her ex, Colin MacRae.

Daisy and Colin have been a staple on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since the show was revamped in Season 2.

Along with Gary King, Colin and Daisy helped turn the sailing show into a mega-hit largely due to their friendships.

However, things hit a snag when Daisy and Colin got together during Season 4 after Gary and Daisy had hooked up before.

Colin and Daisy’s relationship went south quickly after filming, with the Season 4 reunion filled with accusations of cheating and toxicity.

Things remained strained at BravoCon, although the two did put on a good front for fans thanks in part to their buffer, Captain Glenn Shephard.

Now, ahead of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Daisy sheds light on whether she and Colin are friends again.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher reveals where she stands with Colin MacRae after their break up

Daisy is back for another season of the hit sailing show, but Colin is not.

Not it didn’t have anything to do with their relationship going bust. Instead, Colin is living his best life, including his dream of sailing his rebuilt Catamaran all over the world.

Speaking with E! News, Daisy gave an update on what kind of relationship she has post-split with Colin.

“We don’t really talk. If he needed anything, obviously he could give me a call. But we don’t really keep in touch,” she stated.

However, after the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was released, Daisy did get a text from Colin.

“I got a message from him the other day about a comment I made about him. I hope he’s not mad at me saying this, because I basically referred to him as ‘dead weight,’ which was a joke.

He just messaged me like, ‘Dead weight?’ Laughing emoji. Hopefully he saw the funny side,” Daisy expressed to the outlet.

No doubt Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will learn more about the aftermath of Daisy and Colin’s blow-up at the Season 4 reunion when Season 5 hits Bravo airwaves.

Who is Daisy Kelliher dating today?

In the Season 5 trailer, we see Daisy getting hot and heavy with Deckhand Keith Allen. They not only get steamy but allude to catching feelings for each other.

No doubt Daisy and Keith will be entertaining to watch but we shouldn’t expect them to be the next great Below Deck boatmance. Daisy recently revealed to The Daily Dish that she is single.

Then again, she could be messing with fans to keep them tuning into the drama with her and Keith on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Are you ready to have Daisy Kelliher back on the small screen?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.