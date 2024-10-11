Captain Glenn Shephard addresses sharing a cabin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has once again addressed sharing a cabin on Parsifal III.

Captain Glenn is the only captain in the Below Deck franchise who doesn’t have a cabin to himself.

Each season fans get a kick out of some unsuspecting crew member having to share a cabin with the captain.

Captain Glenn deals with at least one incident per season while sharing a cabin with a crew member.

Two examples are Tom Pearson throwing up all over the cabin and Alex Propson trying to put a water bottle on his head.

This keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans asking why Captain Glenn has to share a cabin when other captains don’t.

Captain Glenn Shepard addresses sharing a cabin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Speaking with TV Insider, Captain Glenn admitted that during any charter season, he has to share a cabin, whether or not it’s for Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The captain has no problems sharing a cabin for one very good reason.

“My philosophy is I’d much rather have that extra crew member sleeping in that bunk above me to help run the boat when we’re busy than to have a cabin to myself,” he shared.

The good news is that when it’s the off-season and fewer crew members are needed, Captain Glenn gets his own space. When the season is in full swing, there’s just not enough space on Parsifal III for Captain Glenn to have digs to himself, and he’s just fine with it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard reveals challenges of sharing a cabin

One would think that sharing a cabin with the captain would ensure a crew member was on his best behavior. It seems that isn’t always the case.

“There were some challenges there, especially with the kids when they had so much to drink and stumbling around the cabin, falling down off the bunk on top of me, and placing things on my head,” the captain shared.

Captain Glenn weighed in on his latest cabinmate, Davide Morosi, stating one antic the captain didn’t know about until he saw the Season 5 trailer.

“I saw in the trailer Davide jumping into the bed naked. I didn’t know he did that. I saw that on the trailer as you saw it. I think if I saw that happening I would have been like, “Dude, put something on. It’s not a locker room,” expressed Captain Glenn to TV Insider.

Season 5 is going to be one wild ride for Captain Glenn. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the captain faces many challenges this season, two of which are his friends Daisy Kelliher and Gary King.

In other Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, Colin MacRae didn’t return for another season and you can read all about why here.

