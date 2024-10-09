Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Gary crashes a tender, a Captain Glenn throwback, and leather and lace fun

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back and left nothing to the imagination on the first Season 5 charter.

The premiere episode featured drama between Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, left over from Season 4 turmoil.

Chef Cloyce Martin had the episode ending on a cliffhanger as he messed up the first night’s dinner.

In the latest Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview, things pick up right where they left off from the premiere episode.

Captain Glenn Shephard watches the chef’s every move as Daisy tries to smooth things with the guests.

Luckily for Cloyce and crew, Married to Medicine alum Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her friends are easygoing.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht gives fans Captain Glenn Shephard throwbacks

There’s nothing that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans love more than a good throwback to Captain Glenn. Over his five seasons on the show, we have had a few and some courtesy of the captain on social media.

This time, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers see Captain Glenn from his younger years via his confessional. Captain Glenn gives Cloyce props for his talent while reminiscing on what he was like at age 22.

Cue pictures of Captain Glenn from the disco era with a full head of curly hair. Captain Glenn talks about all the partying he did then, but seriously, all we could focus on were the throwback photos.

Despite giving Cloyce some props, the captain also expresses his concerns about the young chef. Monsters and Critics reported Captain Glenn admitted it’s far from smoothly sailing with Cloyce this season.

Gary King crashes a tender after a leather and lace party on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Elsewhere in the preview, Gary goes to pick up the dancer the guests requested for the leather and lace party. The crew participates in the event, too, with the guys and gals going all out for the guests.

Fun is had all around for the crew Parsifal III and they each show off their dance skills to give the guests a good laugh. Once the party dies down, Captain Glenn preps the deck team, Keith Allen and Emma Crouch, for anchor watch.

Gary takes the dancer back to the dock in the middle of the meeting. He was previously warned about the rocks by Captain Glenn, but it seems he gets a bit distracted.

While chatting with the pretty dancer, Gary hits a rock as the tender appears to flip before the screen goes black. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans must tune in to find out what happens next.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.