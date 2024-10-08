Chef Cloyce Martin joins Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and will have fans buzzing for many reasons.

For the past two seasons, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has had chefs who hit it out of the park and didn’t bring a crazy amount of drama.

That seems like it’s about to change with Cloyce for a couple of reasons.

One reason has to do with his young age.

Cloyce is only 22 years old, which makes some Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder if he can handle the high-pressure situation on a sailing yacht.

The other reason is his clashing with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, which we all know is never good.

Who is Chef Cloyce Martin on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

While Cloyce may be new to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he has plenty of reality TV experience. All of his experience is because of his cooking.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown was Cloyce’s first reality TV gig. The competition showdown put professional chefs against prodigies looking to prove their skills.

At age 14, Cloyce appeared on the only two seasons of Man vs. Child, admitting culinary school was his dream.

Later, he looked to make that dream come true via Cook Your Way to Culinary School, Rachael Ray special. Four chef finalists were given $40 to create a meal in under 40 minutes that would wow Rachael Ray.

Although Cloyce didn’t get the $25,000 culinary scholarship, the chef didn’t go home empty-handed. Rachael was impressed enough with Cloyce to give him a $5,000 scholarship toward his culinary school dream.

Cloyce also appeared on Food Network’s Battle of the Brothers during Season 6. Brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio mentored several chefs fighting for a shot to take over the menu at one of their famous restaurants.

Once again, he didn’t win, but he did make an impression, which likely helped him get cast on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

What else do we know about Chef Cloyce Martin?

Cloyce uses social media to spread his love of cooking. He is a private yacht chef, but Cloyce also holds classes to teach others his passion.

Traveling also seems to be a big priority for Cloyce, as he showcases some of his journeys on Instagram. Other than that, Cloyce is pretty private. We will learn more about him on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

One thing is for sure. Chef Cloyce Martin will bring a different dynamic to the galley and his attitude doesn’t sit well with Daisy Kelliher.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.