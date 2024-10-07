Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher talks on working with Gary King after ‘heated’ Season 4 reunion

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has opened up about working with Gary King right after the Season 4 reunion.

Daisy took a lot of heat at the reunion for her actions with Gary and Colin MacRae.

The chief stew and Colin also had an explosive exchange over the demise of their relationship.

At the time, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were convinced Gary and Daisy were in the same place to film the reunion.

Well, it turns out that was true, but it wasn’t for the reason fans initially thought.

They were getting ready to film Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, putting them in the same place for the virtual chat.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher talks about working with Gary King after ‘heated’ Season 4 reunion

The Season 5 trailer revealed that the aftermath of the Season 4 drama between Daisy and Gary is going to be a doozy. Daisy goes all in on Gary during a tense fight that shows their friendship in a whole new light.

Speaking with E! News, Daisy opened up about returning to Parsifal III to work with Gary amid their fallout.

“We had filmed the reunion three days prior to starting [the new season]. The reunion created a lot of tension, so that’s why we went in so heated,” she expressed.

Daisy admitted it was a challenging time for her because of how she was treated by Colin and Gary at the reunion, where she felt was painted as the bad guy.

“Those first three days I didn’t want to work with him. Walking onto the boat, my attitude and my mind frame shifted quite drastically, which was a real shame because I would hate to have walked onto Parsifal with any sort of negativity,” Daisy stated.

Even though the season gets off to a rocky start for the former friends, Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers won’t see them at war all season long.

Daisy Kelliher teases mending fences with Gary King after Below Deck Sailing Yacht chaos

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary and Daisy had a reunion over the summer, revealing they are back to being friends. When talking with E! News, Daisy shared fans will get to see them mend the rift on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Irish beauty didn’t give away any spoilers but did share that an emotional and tear-filled talk helped them get to a better place.

After all, Daisy and Gary had an entire season to film, and as department heads, they needed to be able to work together.

“I’m absolutely fine with Gary. We’re not the best of friends, we live very separate lives. But I’ve got no issues with him,” she insisted.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is going to be very interesting that’s for sure.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.