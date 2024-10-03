Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premeire features Bravo crossover

The premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is only a few days away.

After a long wait, Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King return for another charter season on Parsifal III.

They are joined by a slew of new yachties shaking up Season 5 of the hit Bravo show.

It turns out Gary, Captain Glenn, and Daisy will be joined by another familiar Bravo face to kick off the season.

Below Deck is no stranger to having other Bravoleberties as charter guests.

However, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht marks the first crossover for another hit Bravo franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere features Bravo crossover

In the latest sneak peek at Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, we learn that Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe is the first primary charter guest. Contessa is joined by her husband, Walter Scott Metcalfe, and a few friends.

Before meeting the rest of the crew, Captain Glenn and Daisy greet the group and tour the yacht. Contessa and friends are ready to get their party on in Ibiza with her declaring in the footage, “What happens in Ibiza stays in Ibiza.”

Daisy glimpses just how fun the group will be when she is asked if the gummies are edibles. Laughter ensues as the chief stew jokes that she isn’t getting anyone high.

The preview isn’t very long but gives Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a hint at the vibe for the first Season 5 charter.

Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint

Before her Below Deck Sailing Yacht debut, Contessa opened up to The Daily Dish to tease her Bravo crossover.

Contessa kept details of her experience quiet, insisting fans would have to watch to see her group’s experience. However, she admitted that Ibiza was on her bucket list, and being on the show allowed her to experience it elegantly.

The Married with Medicine alum did give mad props to the Parsifal III crew.

“Everyone was just so accommodating. We just had so much fun. Everybody was just so awesome. We didn’t want to get off the ship,” she shared with the outlet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn has quite a few new yachties joining the team and they bring chaos to Gary and Daisy.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the new crew members bring, especially since Colin MacRae isn’t back.

Click here for the full preview clip featuring the Married to Medicine alum.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.