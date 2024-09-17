Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 cast: Meet Captain Glenn’s new and returning crew members

Captain Glenn Shephard will be back on the small screen soon for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

After a delay and a slew of fan speculation, Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht finally received a premiere date and a trailer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the hit sailing show returns in less than a month with many newbies to bring the drama.

However, in true Below Deck fashion, a couple of alums make up Captain Glenn’s latest crew, but a fan favorite is missing.

Colin MacRae isn’t returning as Chief Engineer after a turbulent Season 4 that fractured his friendships with Gary King and Daisy Kellier.

The three helped revamp the sailing show after a lackluster Season 1, making it a hit along with Captain Glenn. Colin will undoubtedly be missed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back

Two people needing no introduction are Gary and Daisy, who are each back for their fourth season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Last summer, photos of Gary and Daisy filming Season 5 were leaked; honestly, we weren’t surprised to see them in the mix. Despite their friction, which amps up for Season 5, Daisy and Gary make good television.

Gary was featured much less in the trailer than in previous seasons, and that likely has to do with the sexual misconduct allegations that came out after Season 5 was filmed. Recently, Gary shared an update about his accuser as he continues to proclaim his innocence.

Who are Captain Glenn Shephard’s new Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew members?

Chef Cloyce Martin takes over the galley, and at 22, his age will play a huge factor in the season. We already see him clash with Daisy in the trailer.

Davide Morosi takes over Colin’s chief engineer role, and he seems to be pretty private, with little to no activity on social media.

Stew Diana Cruz declares herself “an organized mess” who has caught the acting and yachting bug.

Danni Warren rounds out the interior crew. She has a connection with Below Deck Med’s Bri Muller and seems to want to be in the social media influencer game, too.

Deckhand Keith Allen catches Daisy’s eye on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Keith isn’t just a sailing yachtie but a photographer and diver who loves to travel.

Emma Crouch makes up the rest of Gary’s deck team. She’s all about being a yachtie, including helping others get into the business as a trainer with Paper Boat Yachting Academy.

That’s a brief preview of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 cast. Fans will have to turn in to find out more about Captain Glenn’s crew, especially to learn how Daisy and Gary work together after their Season 4 fallout.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.