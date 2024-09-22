Gary King defends Below Deck Sailing Yacht return amid backlash after sexual misconduct claims

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been plagued with controversy ever since Gary King was accused of sexual misconduct with a production team member.

The claims came out last summer after Gary had already filmed Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

Gary was soon removed from BravoCon, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was confirmed at the fan event.

It’s been months of fans waiting for Season 5 news, which happened this week thanks to a trailer that included a premiere date.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had mixed reviews on Gary’s return amid the scandal.

Gary, though, has set the record straight and defended his fourth stint in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King defends his return amid backlash after sexual misconduct scandal

After news broke that Gary, along with Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard, were back for another season, they all began posting on social media.

Gary shared his new official cast photo and a caption to promote his return.

“Well I guess the news is out. It’s what you’ve all been waiting for 🤗 I’m back! Who’s excited for this season? Season five of #belowdecksailing Yacht premieres on Monday, Oct. 7 on @bravotv,” he wrote as the caption.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become flooded with responses, most of which were people psyched to have Gary back.

One comment brought up the allegations, writing, “Umm, so what about the claims of sexual assault by the production crew member…?”

Soon, Gary, who often replies to responses on his IG posts, whether they are good or bad, had something to say on the topic of the allegations against him.

“mate, there’s people that claim the earth is flat, this girl wanted 15minutes of fame and made a complete lie. End of story,” Gary replied.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Under the exchange, another critic came out to say they hoped Gary wasn’t lying about the scandal or what happened.

Gary got right to the point with his response, saying, “I don’t lie.”

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Gary has shared that the allegations against him were false. Gary recently shared an update on the situation, claiming his accuser was a liar, and it was proven.

There’s been no official word from Bravo or 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Sailing Yacht, regarding the investigation into the allegations against Gary.

Along with defending his return, Gary briefly dropped hints about the upcoming season.

Gary King teases Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

One fan who was happy to have Gary back suggested that the first officer keep his pants on this season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know Gary has a tendency to hook up with anyone who looks slightly in his direction.

Gary declared he was, but we will have to see if that really is the case. Let’s be honest, it’s hard to believe Gary will be a good boy.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Another user admitted they were bummed that Colin MacRae isn’t back breaking up the trio of Gary, Colin, and Daisy that helped make the sailing show a mega-hit.

“would have loved the trio back but I can assure this season will still be entertaining,” Gary wrote.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

The wait is almost over for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Gary King has defended his return and it definitely won’t be the last time that happens.

Based on the trailer there’s going to be plenty for fans to talk about when Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back with Gary being just a small part of the drama coming.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season to be back on Bravo airwaves?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.