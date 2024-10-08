Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Season 5 premiere: ‘Tired of Daisy and Gary’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has returned, and fans have much to say after the Season 5 premiere.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as the sailing show returned to Bravo airwaves.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back after an explosive Season 4, which included a heated reunion days before Season 5 began filming.

It’s safe to say that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had thoughts about the two’s return, and many of them were not good.

Adding fuel to fans’ unhappiness about dealing with Gary and Daisy drama again was that Colin MacRae didn’t return for Season 5.

“So…Colin is not back because of Gary and Daisy?? #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” read an X.

So…Colin is not back because of Gary and Daisy?? #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/EtmZxTSnl5 — dramabananna (@dramabananna) October 8, 2024

Another was crying because we got Gary, but not Colin, on our screens again.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Season 5 premiere

Colin being MIA wasn’t the only thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were sound off on. They expressed annoyance at witnessing the same old Daisy and Gary dynamic for another season.

“I’m tired of Daisy and Gary and their drama,” said one X user.

I'm tired of Daisy and Gary and their drama.#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/ibnfQty83l — chanél aka trap wife 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thetrapwife) October 8, 2024

A different X had a GIF of Kate Chastain in all her glory to reveal hope we aren’t in for another season of the same old same old with Gary and Daisy.

Last season was a lot with the whole Gary-Daisy-Colin love triangle. I really hope this episode is the last time we hear about it because I can't do another season of this #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/5yMdcgkNnP — Alli.Sun (@sun_alli36346) October 8, 2024

That sentiment was shared more than once as an X stated, “Not another season with Daisy’s and Gary’s drama #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY.”

An X came for Daisy, Gary, and the rest of the crew, making it clear that the yachties are not impressive at all.

The crew is old and ugly. Gary the pervert that no one wants to see. Daisy the nympho who complains about Gary while she flirted with him in front of Colin and even slept with him many times. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/4zPnJw52mr — Miwa Sam (@Miwa_Sam_) October 8, 2024

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Season 5

Not everything was about Gary and Daisy; Chef Cloyce Martin was mentioned several times.

One X pointed out how unhappy Captain Glenn Shephard looked with Cloyce at the end of the premiere after he messed up the first dinner of the charter season.

The dinner service was far from a success, with an X referring to it as a cluster.

While there was much criticism, some fans were thrilled the show was back. One even said, “The best series of below deck is back.”

The best series of below deck is back 💃🏻#BelowDeckSailingYacht #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/MoVNPR75l1 — The Grande Dame (@bravohunty) October 8, 2024

Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe, being the first charter guest had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans excited.

First charter is Contessa and Scott with their crew. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/bFLrJt31UK — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) October 8, 2024

“A good start to the season. I even have a crush. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” wrote a fan.

Oh yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have plenty of thoughts on the show’s new season. We are certainly in for one roller coaster ride of a season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported Captain Glenn even shared some of his challenges as Below Deck Sailing Yacht faces unchartered waters.

What did you think of the Season 5 premiere?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.