Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Season 5 premiere: ‘Tired of Daisy and Gary’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has returned, and fans have much to say after the Season 5 premiere.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as the sailing show returned to Bravo airwaves.
Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back after an explosive Season 4, which included a heated reunion days before Season 5 began filming.
It’s safe to say that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans had thoughts about the two’s return, and many of them were not good.
Adding fuel to fans’ unhappiness about dealing with Gary and Daisy drama again was that Colin MacRae didn’t return for Season 5.
“So…Colin is not back because of Gary and Daisy?? #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” read an X.
Another was crying because we got Gary, but not Colin, on our screens again.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sound off on Season 5 premiere
Colin being MIA wasn’t the only thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were sound off on. They expressed annoyance at witnessing the same old Daisy and Gary dynamic for another season.
“I’m tired of Daisy and Gary and their drama,” said one X user.
A different X had a GIF of Kate Chastain in all her glory to reveal hope we aren’t in for another season of the same old same old with Gary and Daisy.
That sentiment was shared more than once as an X stated, “Not another season with Daisy’s and Gary’s drama #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailingYacht #BDSY.”
An X came for Daisy, Gary, and the rest of the crew, making it clear that the yachties are not impressive at all.
More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Season 5
Not everything was about Gary and Daisy; Chef Cloyce Martin was mentioned several times.
One X pointed out how unhappy Captain Glenn Shephard looked with Cloyce at the end of the premiere after he messed up the first dinner of the charter season.
The dinner service was far from a success, with an X referring to it as a cluster.
While there was much criticism, some fans were thrilled the show was back. One even said, “The best series of below deck is back.”
Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe, being the first charter guest had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans excited.
“A good start to the season. I even have a crush. #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht,” wrote a fan.
Oh yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have plenty of thoughts on the show’s new season. We are certainly in for one roller coaster ride of a season.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported Captain Glenn even shared some of his challenges as Below Deck Sailing Yacht faces unchartered waters.
What did you think of the Season 5 premiere?
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.