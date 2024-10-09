Married to Medicine alum Dr. Contessa Metcalfe shares a ‘horrible’ unseen Below Deck Sailing Yacht mishap

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe from Married to Medicine fame helped kick off Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

The premiere featured Dr. Contessa, her husband, Scott Metcalfe, and a group of friends ready to party it up in Ibiza.

They had a grand old time from the second they boarded Parsifal III.

However, the trip took a turn when Chef Cloyce Martin messed up their dinner royally on night one.

It turns out that wasn’t the biggest mishap Dr. Contessa experienced while on the luxury sailing yacht.

Following the premiere, the former Married to Medicine star revealed something else happened that Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers didn’t and won’t see play out.

Dr. Contessa reveals ‘horrible’ unseen Below Deck Sailing Yacht mishap

Dr. Contessa opened up to The Daily Dish to share what fans didn’t see on the premiere. She had luggage issues, which became quite a problem for the charter guest.

“We had a bit of a situation,” she expressed, adding, “My luggage did not come. It was horrible, [but] everybody was so sweet.”

The group had a layover on their way to Ibiza. Everyone else’s luggage made it except Dr. Contessa’s.

Lucky for her, she had friends willing to share clothes and was in the perfect place to shop, which is precisely what she did. The crew even jumped in to help Dr. Contessa with her wardrobe issues.

“Everybody was so nice. They even offered to go out in town and go shopping for me. I just have to just sing the praises of everybody,” Dr. Contessa expressed.

One crew member who went above and beyond for the primary charter was Daisy Kelliher. The chief stew gave Dr. Contessa one of her skirts to wear during the trip.

“Daisy was great. It was amazing,” the Married to Medicine alum shared.

Dr. Contessa opens up about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint

Aside from her luggage debacle and the dinner fiasco, Dr. Contessa admitted to having the best time on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“We just had so much fun. Everybody was just so awesome. We didn’t want to get off the ship,” Dr. Contessa spilled.

That being said, the charter wasn’t all smooth sailing, as they did face some struggles. However, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has nothing but love for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

In other Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, Captain Glenn Shephard spoke out on the night one issue with Chef Cloyce. Also, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans have sounded off on the premiere, with Dr. Contessa being one of the bright spots.

Were you happy to see Dr. Contessa back on Bravo?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.