Captain Glenn Shephard has his hands full on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, and the season has only just begun.

After a very long wait, Captain Glenn’s back on-screen with his sidekicks Daisy Kelliher and Gary King.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Colin MacRae left the hit sailing series after three seasons amid a slew of crew drama.

Season 5 brings a whole new dynamic for Captain Glenn, with his new crew, as well as Gary and Daisy, who are dealing with the fallout of their friendship from Season 4.

Captain Glenn is no stranger to dealing with crew problems, but Season 5 seems to have thrown him into the deep end from the jump.

The fan favorite has spoken out about the different challenges he faces on the new season of the sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Season 5 challenges

Speaking with TV Insider, Captain Glenn addressed some of the challenges Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will see him deal with this season.

One of those challenges is the left-over tension between Daisy and Gary. It turns out, though, those two aren’t as big of a challenge as fans might think. Captain Glenn credited them for being adults who worked out and acted professionally, at least when he was around.

As we saw in the premiere, Chef Cloyce Martin will be another issue for Captain Glenn. The first night of the charter dinner was a disaster, and the captain was not happy at all.

“We definitely have some challenges this season. There are some things you’ll see progress. It’s not all smooth sailing,” Captain Glenn teases about the new chef.

Cloyce isn’t the captain’s only crew problem, either. Captain Glenn admitted that fans will see him putting his team in their place more than once.

“I did have to crack the whip because some people stepped out of line. I try to give them a little bit of space, but I don’t want to deal with people who give an inch, and they take a mile,” the captain shared with the outlet.

In true Captain Glenn fashion, he praised the crew, spilling that they worked hard and all faced the various charter challenges head-on.

Captain Glenn Shephard reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 location challenge

Ibiza serves as the backdrop for Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, adding a whole new element to each charter.

Known as a party place, Ibiza gave guests even more of a chance to leave all their troubles behind. The city also added a layer of difficulty for the Parsifal III crew.

“There will be day clubs and partying, but also night clubs. They go quite late, which is a challenge because you have to do pickups. If you’re at anchor, you have to go pick them up in the middle of the night. That’s an extra challenge, but it’s not something we haven’t done in our careers,” Captain Glenn expressed to TV Insider.

It’s going to be quite a season for Captain Glenn Shephard on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The Season 5 trailer featured him losing it on the crew more than once, which is not the captain’s usual dreamer. That gives Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something else to look forward to, as well as the fact Captain Glenn seems to fire more than one person, including a department head.

Make sure to tune in to see how Captain Glenn deals with the latest challenges coming his way on the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.