Colin MacRae has exited Below Deck Sailing Yacht after three seasons of helping make the sailing show a mega-hit.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will miss a fan favorite now that Colin has bid the franchise adieu.

The chief engineer joined the show on Season 2 with Gary King and Daisy Kelliher giving the series a new vibe.

They spent the next three seasons working with Captain Glenn Shephard to make Below Deck Sailing Yacht a must-watch show.

However, Season 4 changed the dynamic between Daisy, Colin, and Gary, especially after a very explosive reunion show.

The dream team was torn apart, and only Daisy and Gary are returning for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 with Captain Glenn.

Why did Colin MacRae leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Despite his relationship with Daisy falling apart, their romance was not why Colin opted out of doing another season. After filming wrapped on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, Colin fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams.

It’s no secret that Colin has been working on rebuilding a hurricane-damaged Catamaran. Colin documented his journey via his Sailing Parlay Revival.

The good news for Colin is the rebuilding has finished, and he’s living his best life at sea. The chief engineer has been sailing the world in his Catamaran with his friends, who are his crew.

There’s no question that sailing was why he left the Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, the damage to his relationships with Daisy and Gary likely impacted his decision, as working together so soon after the reunion would have been a challenge.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Daisy recently opened up about where she stands with Colin today. Gary for his part, also shared if his friendship with Colin was repaired after the Season 4 drama.

One person Colin does talk to often is Captain Glenn, and they will have a reunion very soon.

Colin MacRae to reunite with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard

This weekend, Captain Glenn and Colin reunite at the Annapolis Boat Show for several days. They will have a booth and play hosts for a special event.

“We are also hosting the international cruisers awards,” they wrote in the caption of the Instagram post announcing their appearance.

The video shared several bloopers and easily teased how much fun these two would have together. In the footage, we see Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Chef Marcos Spaziani, although he wasn’t named as attending the boat show. Marcos did attend the Annapolis boat show last year with Colin and Daisy.

There’s no question that Below Deck Sailing Yacht won’t be the same without Colin. Here’s hoping he will pop back in for Season 6; if we get one.

