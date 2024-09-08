Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King has been answering fan questions as we all wait for news on Season 5 of the hit yachting show.

It’s been over a year since Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s been speculation that sexual misconduct allegations against Gary have caused the show to be pushed back and maybe even shelved.

While waiting for more Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, Gary took to Instagram to answer some questions.

Several of those questions had to do with him returning for another season.

“Aww thanks :) I will if they ask me back,” he wrote in one slide, which was a picture of him doing a confessional on the show.

Another reply from Gary stated, “It’s not up to me :) but if they back I’d for sure do it for sure.”

The reality TV star also let a fan know to tell the powers that be on the show they want him back.

Gary answers questions about returning to Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

Gary King answers Below Deck Sailing Yacht questions amid Season 5 delay

Other questions from Gary’s Instagram Q&A session had to do with some of his cast members from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Gary was asked if he still keeps in touch with Chief Marcos Spaziani, to which Gary replied he just saw him in Los Angeles recently. Marcos was also given props from Gary, who claimed he couldn’t pick a favorite chef’s dish because anything from Marcos was the bomb.

When asked about his favorite season to film, Gary replied, “Goona say season 3 due to the giggle club.”

Gary shows love for Below Deck Sailing Yacht pal Marcos. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

One fan wanted to know if Gary still keeps in touch with Captain Glenn Shephard. Gary said he had just spoken to the captain for about an hour the day before.

Gary’s friendship with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher was another hot topic. They do still keep in touch and even reunited just a couple of weeks ago.

In a fun fact kind of way, Gary shared a behind-the-scenes picture from filming.

Gary answers questions about Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars. Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

What’s happening with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has already been delayed for months. In the past, the sailing show aired in the summer. However, Below Deck Med slipped into that spot this year with Season 9 currently airing.

Bravo did tease that Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht would hit Bravo airwaves this fall. The network continues to have promos for all the Real Housewives shows returning this fall but not Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Only three episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9, and no trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been released yet.

All of this has fans worried Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will be shelved and the show canceled as no leaked photos from Season 6 have surfaced either. The latter is a big deal since by this time of year we should have seen something from filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.