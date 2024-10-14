Gary King hits back at ‘lies’ about him, claims he’s being ‘edited out’ of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season just hit Bravo airwaves, but the drama surrounding Gary King has been going strong for over a year.

In fact, Gary is likely the reason that Season 5 was pushed from the summer to fall amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

The claims made against Gary came right after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was filmed, leaving the powers that be struggling with how to handle the situation.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary has denied the claims and insisted an investigation proved he did nothing wrong and that his accuser lied.

Neither Bravo nor 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck, have addressed the investigation into the claims against the first officer.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Gary hasn’t done any press for the current season of the sailing show but has been using social media to speak his truth.

Gary King hits back at ‘lies’ about him

Taking to Instagram before Episode 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Gary shared a behind-the-scenes picture and spoke his mind in the caption.

“Sad to see this has all been edited out of tonight’s episode. Scary how ones persons lies can ruin someone’s career and livelihood,” he began his message.

Gary didn’t hesitate to make a bold statement about the season and share what fans could expect just as the show was getting started.

“Oh well my head is held I’m high as I know the truth. Karma will get ya, anyways. Seeing as most of me will probably be edited out of this season 😢 I will try post as much as possible to show you all what you’re missing out on 🤗,” Gary ended the caption.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have wondered if Gary would be completely edited out like Peter Hunziker. The Below Deck Med alum was edited out of the back half of Season 5 after sharing a racist post on Twitter.

Since Gary is a department head, it’s more challenging to fully edit him out of the show.

How much of Gary King can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect in Season 5?

Based on the trailer, we know there will be less Gary on the show than ever before. However, Gary is still doing confessionals, which means that he won’t completely disappear, unlike Peter.

We certainly won’t see any personal relationship hookups or drama that Gary tends to bring to each season. When Gary is on-screen, it will most likely pertain to work and relationships surrounding work.

The aftermath of the Season 4 drama, which caused a rift between Gary and Daisy Kelliher, will still play out most of the season.

There’s no question that the current season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will have a whole new dynamic, so be sure to keep watching to see how it all unfolds.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.