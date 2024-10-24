It’s been a minute since Below Deck Med Season 9 ended with Bri Muller not on the greatest terms with Joe Bradley.

The deckhand spent the season playing Bri and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

When Carrie O’Neill caught Joe’s eye, amping up his flirty ways, Ellie and Bri were left in the dust.

Despite leaving the Mustique yacht on rocky terms, Joe and Bri admitted during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show that they were on friendly terms.

Fast forward to this week, where Joe and Bri have a new Below Deck Med rumor heating up.

The yachties have some fans thinking they have hard-launched their relationship, or at least that’s what they believe.

Are Joe and Bri from Below Deck Med dating?

Taking to Instagram, Bri shared a carousel of photos of her and Joe spending time together in Miami. The shots show them alone and together, giving off serious photoshoot vibes.

However, some pictures hint at them being more than just friends. In one image, Bri has her head resting on Joe’s shoulder; in another, they appear to have their arms linked.

Bri did nothing to clarify their relationship status in the caption. In fact, she only stirred the pot more with her words.

“What are the odds,” she wrote.

Not to be left out, Joe also used Instagram to get the rumor mill buzzing about him and Bri. Joe shared some of the same photos and added a few new ones, including a video.

They did take a mirror selfie in what looks like a hotel room, but honestly, that doesn’t mean anything.

His caption read, “What happened in Miami,” which again didn’t help set the record straight on their romance status.

Joe Bradley adds more fuel to Bri Muller dating rumors

In the comments section of Bri’s IG post, Joe popped up to answer her caption, “What are the odds.”

The chances of working together are very slim ey 😄 but here we areee,” Joe stated.

The remark definitely means Joe wants Below Deck Med fans to know he and Bri are working together again.

In terms of romance, well, it’s Joe, so he and Bri are working together again. Chances are they are not keeping things platonic.

That doesn’t mean that they are dating. Honestly, we would be surprised if they were in a relationship. Instead, we think Bri Muller and Joe Bradley are just working together and having fun.

After all, Joe isn’t the settling-down type, and he and Bri are certainly no Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron.

Do you think Bri and Joe are together or just messing with Below Deck Med fans?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.