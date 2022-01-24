André Leon Talley once predicted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s future after attending their wedding

Andre Leon Talley attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/

André Leon Talley had many thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage.

On Tuesday, the famed fashion journalist and former Vogue editor died at age 73. After attending Kardashian and West’s lavish 2014 wedding, he also became close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After Talley attended Kimye’s bash, he shared if he thought the pair would last forever. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year.

What André Leon Talley said about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage

Before the wedding, Talley shared with Vogue his excitement about being one of Kardashian and West’s guests. After the nuptials, he even wrote a diary entry on the experience and how he interacted with the rest of the Kar-Jenners.

In an interview with Watch What Happens Live!, Talley told Andy Cohen why he thought Kardashian and West’s marriage would last. During his guest spot, he said the couple’s kiss made him realize the love between them was real.

“It was EXTREMELY long which is probably a good sign,” Talley said of the kiss. “I would say there was probably tongue engagement.”

“I think this relationship has a lot of legs,’ he continued. “And I’m looking forward to the next baby, which we’ll probably call South or South West.”

In June 2014, Kardashian and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy. Although the former E! star shared some moments from the wedding on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the couple had an exclusive guest list.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to their family and closest friends, Kimye invited several notable fashion industry members, including Steve McQueen, Virgil Abloh, and Talley.

How Kim Kardashian paid tribute to André Leon Talley

When news surfaced of Talley’s death, many celebrities and fashion influencers spoke of his legacy. On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian posted a throwback photo of herself and Talley. In the post, she stood next to Kourtney Kardashian while The Gospel According to André creator held her hands. While speaking to the SKIMS founder, Talley wore one of his infamous, colorful capes.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Love you, Andre,” Kardashian’s post read, followed by a broken heart emoji.

In addition to Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner also posted about Talley’s death on Instagram. In Kris’ post, the momager shared multiple photos from Kardashian and West’s wedding. She then thanked Talley for his friendship and reminisced about their trip to Valentino’s house.

“I am so saddened to hear of the passing of André Leon Talley,” Jenner wrote. “We shared some very memorable times together, and I will always remember how kind he was to me and my family. This was such a special afternoon at @RealMrValentino’s home in honor of Kim and Kanye’s wedding. We will remember you always. Rest In Peace @andreltalley @francasozzani1 @virgilabloh ❤️💔🙏 .”

According to The Washington Post, Talley “had several chronic illnesses, including asthma, and contracted covid-19 several days” before his death.