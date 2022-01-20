Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley dead at 73: What was his cause of death?

Andre Leon Talley is best known as one of the most influential creative directors at Vogue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Andre Leon Talley, a fashion journalist and former creative director at Vogue Magazine, has died at age 73.

The late fashion icon became the first African American male creative director at Vogue magazine, holding the position for seven years.

He continued to work for the fashion magazine as a contributing editor before returning as the editor-at-large until he left the post in 2013.

The late stylist and journalist advocated for diversity in the fashion industry and was admired for his personal style. He was also a noteworthy judge on America’s Next Top Model, where he was featured from Cycle 14 to Cycle 17.

He was recently awarded the Chevalier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres honor for arts and letters in France for his contributions to the fashion industry.

What was Andre Talley’s cause of death?

Talley reportedly died at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Talley died from complications related to COVID-19, according to his longtime friend and Houston resident Dr. Yvonne Cormier.

His friend told the publication that he had health issues related to his weight, adding that the late fashion icon tried to lose weight unsuccessfully.

Cormier was reportedly a friend of Talley’s for over 45 years.

Tributes pour in for Andre Leon Talley

Several tributes paid tribute to Talley’s impact in the fashion industry. At 6 feet 6 inches tall, he cut a towering figure and made a bigger impact with his writing, giving fans insight into the fashion industry.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, his former America’s Next Top Model co-judge Tyra Banks said the following, “I adored Andre. Before meeting him, I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and real down-home southern comfort love.”

“Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a genius historian, scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend. You are resting now, Dearest Andre. But your spirit, your je ne sais quoi, your iconic voice…I hear it now. And will forever. We all will.”

Mariah Carey also paid tribute to the late fashion writer with the following:

“Fashion’s elegant giant has fallen. Emancipated from the troubles of this world. Land softly and safely my friend into the loving arms of Almighty God. Rest in Power and Grace, Andre Leon Talley.”

Other celebrities, such as Viola Davis, Swizz Beatz, and many more, paid tribute to the fashion trailblazer at the wake of his untimely death.

andré leon talley, 1984.



photo by andy warhol 💔 pic.twitter.com/V4mXaD1mLc — maya cade (@mayascade) January 19, 2022

Talley once described his sexuality as fluid and did not have any children. His enormous contributions to the fashion world survive him.