Billie Eilish stuns fans with transformation for British Vogue cover shoot

Billie Eilish sent shock waves across the world after showing off a totally different look while posing for the cover of British Vogue this week.

The singer, 19, dazzled with her freshly-platinum blonde hair done up in a style reminiscent of a 1950’s pin-up girl and donning blush-pink and tan lingerie to complete the sultry look.

Known for wearing baggy clothes that buck the stereotypical revealing attire that many popstars embody, fans were understandably astonished by the change.

Earlier this month, Eilish left fans theorizing that the young star had changed her hair color as the lime-green and black hair color that previously defined her look had an odd angle to it at the 2021 Grammy Awards, giving the appearance of a wig.

Fans’ hypotheses were proven to be correct when Eilish revealed her bright blonde hair on a Tik Tok video.

Eilish shared with British Vogue about her new look, telling them it took four sessions in the salon to get her signature green and black locks to go blonde and she called the change “transformative,” saying she was ready to hate it but it has ended up making her “feel more like a woman.”

The singer first broke into the entertainment world with her viral hit Ocean Eyes, which she recorded with her brother, Finneas, at the age of 13. Her smooth vocals and diverse range landed her in the spotlight and she was the youngest person ever to win a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020.

Eilish charmed fans and attendees alike with her adorably grateful and humble acceptance speech, during which she thanked Ariana Grande for her album Thank U Next and told the popstar she thought Grande deserved the award.

Elton John sings Eilish’s praises during interview

Singing legend Elton John spoke with Vogue about Eilish’s promise as a bright new star, telling them, “I don’t think there’s ever been such a young pop artist to write songs that are so personal. Billie Eilish’s songs come from within her. She reminds me of Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan – a totally old soul from a vocal point of view. She doesn’t sound like anybody today.”

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele talked to the magazine about the singer, explaining to them why the artist is such a breath of fresh air in the music industry. “Billie represents something completely new. She is a continuously evolving artist with a new vision and interpretation of herself in terms of femininity. Billie is exactly where she means to be without prejudice. That’s why working with her is so stimulating – she forces me to think differently.”

Not one to conform to societal pressures to wear certain clothing or look a certain way, Eilish discussed her issues with her body image, referencing an injury she suffered at age 13 that prevented her from pursuing dance.

She said the corset she wore for the shoot allowed her to feel more comfortable with her stomach, which she views as an area she’s not that happy with.

Despite any struggles with herself, Eilish still maintains an air of confidence, telling the magazine, “My thing is that I can do whatever I want…It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter from the enigmatic singer and were pleased to hear that her second album, Happier Than Ever, is set to arrive sometime this summer.