Queen is ‘devastated’ by Harry’s attacks against Royal Family, fears they won’t reconcile

The Queen is reportedly “devastated” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Queen is reportedly “devastated” by the tensions within the Royal Family sparked by Megxit and Prince Harry’s recent attacks against the Royal Family.

She is also concerned that Harry may never reconcile with his father, Prince Charles, and older brother, Prince William, a royal watcher has claimed.

Royal watcher Charlie Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun, told TalkRadio host Kevin O’Sullivan that the Queen’s distress over Harry’s attacks was compounded by her grief over the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We heard about a piece last week about how devastated the Queen is by the charges that Harry keeps leveling against her and the family,” Rae said, according to Express. “She is very upset, obviously distraught that Prince Philip is dead, poor old girl, she is 95 years old and now she is having to deal with her own heartache about what her own grandson is up to.”

The Queen is ‘desperately sad’ about the turmoil in the Royal Family

Rae said that the Queen is suffering heartache and that she is “desperately sad” about the turmoil in the Royal Family. She is particularly concerned about the deepening rift between Harry, Charles, and Willaim.

“It is a great cause of concern for the Queen as well as it is for William and Charles,” the royal watcher said. “There doesn’t seem to be a way to mend the hurt that has gone on.”

The Queen was blindsided by Harry’s attacks

Royal sources reportedly claimed that the Queen approved Harry’s new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, in 2018 after Harry pitched the show to her as a series about veterans’ mental health.

However, instead of focusing on veterans’ mental health, Harry used the series to air his grievances against senior members of the Royal Family, royal sources said.

The sources alleged that Harry’s claim that the series would focus on veteran’s mental health was “clearly misleading.”

The Queen had no idea that Harry was going to use the series to attack the Royal Family. She was “absolutely gobsmacked” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal family.

Harry accused the Royal Family of “total neglect,” and claimed that the Royals attempted to smear his wife, Meghan Markle. He also described Royal life as a “nightmare” and claimed that Charles made him and William suffer as children.

Harry was anxious about how Royals would react when he returned to the U.K. for Philip’s burial

Rae claimed that Harry was very anxious about the reaction he would receive when he returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s burial in April.

He returned alone to the U.K. while Meghan stayed back at home, reportedly on doctor’s advice.

Harry was reportedly “shocked” by the cold reception he received from members of his Royal Family during Philip’s burial. Harry’s older brother, William, reportedly requested not to walk side-by-side with him during the funeral procession to St. George’s Chapel.

Media reports claimed that other members of the Royal Family, including Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, snubbed him.

Harry was reportedly so shaken by the cold reception that he reportedly started reconsidering his scheduled trip to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana.

Russell Myers, the royal editor for the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, speculated that Harry may use the expected birth of his daughter in June as an excuse to avoid returning to the U.K.