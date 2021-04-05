Prince William ‘preparing to respond to Meghan Markle and Harry’s damaging allegations against the Royal Family’

Prince William is reportedly preparing to push back against allegations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William is reportedly preparing to respond to the bombshell allegations Harry and Meghan Markle made during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, a royal watcher has claimed.

Charlie Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun newspaper, said that the Duke of Cambridge would respond to set the record straight on behalf of the Royal Family.

Rae told talkRADIO (via Express) that the recent move by Prince William and Kate Middleton to hire Victoria O’Byrne, director of communications for the NHS Test and Trace, as their press secretary, signaled ongoing preparation by the Royal Family to push back against the Sussexes’ damaging allegations during the Oprah interview.

Prince Charles’ move to hire Simon Enright, a former NHS communications official, to lead his communications team was also part of the Royal Family’s preparation to respond to the Oprah interview, according to Rae.

He said that Prince William’s new hire shows that he wants to “put his point of view across” and “rebuff these terrible allegations made by both Harry and Meghan.”

Meghan Markle and Harry made racism accusations during Oprah interview

Harry and Meghan Markle made accusations of racism during their interview with Oprah, with Meghan claiming that a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color. She also suggested that he was not made a prince possibly because of his mixed race.

The Sussexes declined to name the Royal who they claimed commented about Archie’s skin color, but Oprah said they revealed it was not the Queen or Prince Philip, which led to speculation that it could be Prince Charles or William.

Controversial royal watcher Lady Colin Campbell later alleged that the Royal who made the racially-charged comments was Princess Anne.

Meghan also alleged that the Royal Family failed to protect her against negative media coverage and refused to help when she reported that she was having suicidal thoughts.

Prince William said the Royal Family was ‘very much not racist’

Rae’s comments on talkRadio come after Prince William briefly responded to Markle and Harry’s allegation of racism against the Royal Family, saying the Royals were “very much not a racist family.”

During a public engagement in east London in March, a reporter asked William whether the “Royal Family is a racist family.”

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he replied.

William’s comment was the first time that a Royal had reacted to the accusations made during the Oprah interview.

The Queen and Prince Charles ‘supported William’

Sources later claimed that the Queen and Prince Charles both supported Prince William’s response to the racism allegations, despite the Queen previously advising her staff and household not to publicly comment about the Oprah interview.