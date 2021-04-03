Princess Anne was allegedly the royal that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of expressing concern about Archie’s skin color

Princess Anne and guests arrive at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo Credit: ALPR/AdMedia

The controversial Royal watcher Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Princess Anne was the Royal who Meghan Markle and Prince accused of expressing concern about Archie’s skin color during their interview with Oprah last month.

Lady Campbell, 71, a Jamaican-born Royal expert and controversial media personality who has written several books about the Royal Family, claimed during her podcast Chatting with Lady C (see YouTube below), that it was Princess Anne, and not Prince Charles or William as some speculated, who the Sussexes accused of making comments about Archie’s skin color.

Campbell claimed that Anne had upset Prince Harry by making comments that were critical of Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry alleged a royal made racially charged comments about Archie’s skin color

Monsters and Critics reported that Meghan and Harry alleged during their explosive two-hour interview with Oprah in March that a Royal had expressed concern about Archie’s skin color during a conversation with Prince Harry.

Meghan claimed that the Royal who expressed concern about Archie’s skin tone had felt it would be “a problem” if her son was too dark-skinned.

Markle and Harry declined to name the royal because they thought it would be “damaging” to them.

Campbell claimed the Sussexes had misunderstood Princess Anne

Campbell insisted that Harry and Meghan had misunderstood Prince Anne’s comments.

The royal watcher said that Anne was not concerned about Archie or Meghan’s race or skin color but had only questioned Meghan’s suitability as a member of the Royal Family due to her “culture.”

Princess Anne was allegedly concerned about Meghan’s American cultural background

According to Campbell, Princess Anne had been concerned about Markle’s background as an American and had felt that if Harry married her the cultural differences could cause problems.

Anne feared that because Markle is an American she might not appreciate or respect the Royal Family as a British institution.

Campbell said that Princess Anne had tried to convince Harry not to marry Markle because “she is unsuitable. She is wrong for the country, wrong for the job.”

Harry interpreted Anne’s concerns in terms of race, according to Campbell

According to Campbell, Harry misunderstood Anne’s comments about Markle’s culture and interpreted it as a reference to her race.

“Harry decided that on the slimmest of hints about culture that it referred to color,” Lady Campbell said.

“Harry ran to Meghan with the objections, Meghan weaponized them on the grounds of color,” she continued. “We are looking at people who are very eager to spot a slight where doubtless none exist.”

“[Prince Anne] had concerns about the disastrous effects of allowing somebody of that ilk, character-wise, into the family,” she added.

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of the Queen. Monsters and Critics reported that Anne is an accomplished equestrian. She won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and silver medals in 1975.

Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall also won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen, Germany in 2006 and a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.