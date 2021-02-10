Princess Anne’s living room sparks mixed reactions on social media: Some Twitter users described it as ‘cluttered’ and ‘shabby’

Royal fans got a rare glimpse of Princess Anne’s living room on Saturday after the official Royal Family Instagram account shared a photo to celebrate Scotland’s victory over England at the ongoing 2021 Six Nations rugby championship.
The photo showed Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, watching the match in the living room of their Gatcombe Park home, Princess Anne’s country residence in Gloucestershire, England.
The couple is sitting together on a sofa while watching the match.
“As @scotlandteam Patron, The Princess Royal often supports the team from the stands,” reads the photo caption. “Her Royal Highness and Vice Admiral Sir Tim cheered Scotland on from home today as they played England for the Calcutta Cup, 150 years since their first match.”
Princess Anne’s living room sparked a conversation on Instagram
The photo sparked a lively discussion on Instagram.
Some Instagram users criticized the Princess Royal’s decor taste and said the room was “untidy” and cluttered.
“So untidy,” one Instagram user wrote.
“And I was worried about my clutter!” another exclaimed.
“I feel a little claustrophobic just looking at all the stuff in their living room,” a third Instagram user commented.
However, others expressed approval.
“There living room looks inviting and comfortable,” one approving fan wrote.
“This is possibly the most normal looking royal house I think I’ve seen,” another wrote.
“Love that their house looks like anyone’s grandmother’s house,” a third commented.
Twitter fans mocked Princess Anne’s living room
Royal watchers on Twitter offered more brutal reviews of the royal living room.
Some describe the room as cluttered and shabby. One critic described it as a “pigsty,” but others suggested it was only a “witness room” set up for the cameras.
Princess Anne is the second child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
She is also the royal couple’s only daughter. Her brothers are Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
She is a philanthropist and an accomplished equestrian. She won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971, and silver medals in 1975.
She also competed in the Olympic Games in 1976.
She married Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. They divorced in 1992 after having two children.
She is currently married to Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
The latest news comes after Princess Anne’s mom, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated the 69th year of her accession.
It also comes after Buckingham Palace denied reports that the Queen lobbied for changes to a law to hide her wealth.
