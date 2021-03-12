Leader of black choir that sang at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding defends Prince Charles

Prince Charles invited a black choir to perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Karen Gibson, the founder of the black choir that Charles, Prince of Wales, invited to perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, has come out to defend the Royal Family against allegations of racism.

Gibson, who founded The Kingdom Choir in 1994, has said she does not believe that Prince Charles is racist because he personally invited them to perform at his son’s wedding.

Gibson told TMZ that Prince Charles’ invitation to the choir to perform at Prince Harry’s wedding sounded so gracious and sincere. She also said that since they performed at Harry’s wedding, Prince Charles has personally congratulated them on the success they achieved.

Some people think Prince Charles was the royal who was worried about Archie’s skin color

Gibson’s comments in defense of Prince Charles follow speculation that it was either him or his eldest son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who expressed concerns about Archie’s skin color before he was born.

Some social media users said they believed it was Charles.

People began speculating that it was either Charles or William who made the alleged “racist” remark after Harry revealed during Sunday night’s interview with Oprah that it wasn’t the Queen or her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had voiced concern that Archie might be too dark.

Prince William says the Royal Family is not “racist”

Monsters and Critics reported that Prince William responded to Harry and Markle’s racism allegation during a public engagement on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting a school in east London to promote mental health when a media reporter asked William whether the Royal Family is “racist.”

“We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William reportedly shot back.

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

The Prince also revealed that he hadn’t spoken to his brother Harry since the controversial Oprah interview aired on CBS on Sunday. But he said he planned to speak to him.

Monsters and Critics reported that the Queen held an emergency meeting with Prince Charles and William on Monday morning to craft a response to the Sussexes’ racism allegation.

After a delay, the Queen released a statement, saying that while “recollections may vary” about past events, the Royal Family was “saddened” to learn about the challenges the couple faced. The statement also said the family was particularly concerned about the accusations of racism.

It has since emerged that the Queen intends to deal with the situation privately and personally and that she hopes to speak directly with her grandson, Harry, shortly.