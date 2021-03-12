The Queen and Prince Charles support Prince William after he said the Royal Family was ‘very much not racist’

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are thought to have supportive of Prince William’s comments regarding allegations the family is racist. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Queen and Prince Charles reportedly support Prince William’s response to the racism allegations that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made during the controversial interview with Oprah on Sunday.

The Queen’s support comes despite ordering her staff and household to avoid commenting on Harry and Meghan’s interview.

Monsters and Critics reported that while visiting a school in east London on Thursday to promote children’s mental health, William responded when a reporter asked him whether the Royal Family was racist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Is the royal family a racist family, sir?” the Sky News reporter asked.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” the Duke of Cambridge answered.

Prince William also revealed he hadn’t spoken to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since the Oprah interview. But he added that he would do so soon.

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN Read More Royal family celebrate Pancake Tuesday by sharing some tasty recipes from the royal chefs — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, sources said that Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s official residence, and Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’s official home, both supported William’s response to the reporter’s question.

Queen Elizabeth recently invoked a three line whip, which forbids her staff from publicly discussing the inflammatory Oprah interview.

It is understood that the Duke had initially been reluctant to answer questions about his brother’s interview, preferring instead to keep the focus on the reason for their visit to the school. However, they also did not want to appear to be avoiding the issue.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken in months

Royal sources also reportedly revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry have not spoken in months.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

However, the brothers are expected to come together during the unveiling of their late mother’s statue later in the summer.

On July 1, a statue will be installed on the grounds of Kensington Palace as a tribute to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to the Mirror, the Cambridges and the Sussexes are prepared to present a united front for the occasion.

The Queen released a statement in the week

Prince William’s comment comes after the Queen released an official response to the Oprah interview. She avoided directly denying the racism allegations but said that recollections of the past events varied.

She also adopted a reconciliatory tone, saying the whole family was “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The Royal Family is concerned the Sussexes could out the person who discussed Archie’s skin color

Royal watchers said that the Queen’s statement was carefully crafted to avoid a public “race row” with the Sussexes.

Monsters and Critics reported that sources said the Royal Family was concerned that if the Palace denied the racism allegation, Markle and Harry could respond by naming the royal who expressed concern about Archie’s skin color.

“A denial could lead the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son’s skin color. There is a lack of trust,” a source said, according to the Evening Standard.