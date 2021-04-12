Prince Harry returns to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s burial

Prince Harry has returned home for Philip’s burial. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday at around 1:15GMT, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry was seen disembarking a British Airways flight from Los Angeles, dressed in a jacket, chinos pants, and a blue face mask.

He arrived in the U.K. on Sunday after he was reportedly spotted departing from his home in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California on Saturday (April 10) night.

He traveled without his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

He was met at the airport by security and was seen entering a black Range Rover that took him to Kensington Palace.

It is believed that the Duke of Sussex will quarantine at Nottingham Cottage. He will be able to leave quarantine after five days and attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s burial if he tests negative for coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry returns home for Prince Philip’s funeral after Megxit

Prince Harry returns home to Britain after he and Markle left the U.K. with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in March 2020.

They left the country after they announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

The decision by the Sussexes to step down as working members of the Royal Family, dubbed Megxit, by the media, sparked tensions between Harry and other members of his family, including his brother William. Monsters & Critics reported that William said Harry “has gotten too big for his boots,” and accused him of “putting fame over family.”

After living for a few weeks on Vancouver Island, in Canada, the family relocated to Los Angeles in March 2020 and settled in their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

Pregnant Meghan is staying back at home on doctor’s advice

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry was expected to return home for Prince Philip’s burial.

Royal Family sources had confirmed to media outlets that he would attend Prince Philip’s burial scheduled to take place next Saturday (April 17) at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Sources also confirmed that Meghan was not expected to travel with Harry. The pregnant Duchess will not attend the funeral service. She will be staying at home in Santa Barbara on her doctor’s advice.

Harry reportedly expressed regret he was not there to say goodbye to Philip

News of Harry’s arrival in the U.K. comes after a source revealed he was feeling guilty that he was not there to say goodbye to his grandfather.

However, the Sussexes have paid tribute to Prince Philip on their Archewell website.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh: 1921-2021,” the message reads. “Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

The Royals have announced the details of Prince Philip’s funeral

Harry’s return home comes after the Royal Family announced the details of Philip’s funeral in a post shared on the Royal Family’s website.

Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony will start at 3:00 p.m. BST (10:00am EST) on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

He will be transported to the chapel in a purpose-built Land Rover he helped to design and will be buried in the Royal Vault in St. George’s Chapel.