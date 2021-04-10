Prince Harry reportedly ‘feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Philip in person’

Prince Harry is upset about Philip’s death and regrets he wasn’t there to say goodbye in person.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly upset about the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip. He is also feeling guilty that he was not there to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh in person, a source has reportedly revealed.

“Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” the source said, according to Us Weekly.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday morning

Philip passed away on Friday morning (April 9) at the age of 99, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

According to Us Weekly, the Queen got in touch with Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew after her husband passed away on Friday morning at Windsor Castle. She later contacted her grandchildren, including Prince William and Harry.

The loss came as a surprise to members of the Royal Family because, although the Duke was known to be in poor health, his condition worsened unexpectedly overnight on Thursday and he died suddenly but peacefully on Friday morning.

The Duke’s death came after he was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell.

He was diagnosed with an infection and transferred to St. Bartholomew’s early in March. At St. Bartholomew’s, he underwent a surgical procedure for a longstanding heart condition.

He returned home to Windsor Castle on March 16 after recovering from surgery.

Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. in March 2020

Prince Harry was not there to say goodbye to Prince Philip because he and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were far away in the U.S. They left the U.K. and moved with their son Archie to Vancouver Island in Canada after announcing in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

They relocated to Los Angeles, California in March of that year and settled, shortly afterward, in their mansion in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara.

The Sussexes paid tribute to Philip on their Archewell website

Although Harry was not there to say goodbye to his grandfather, he and Markle paid tribute to him on their Archewell website.

Monsters and Critics reported they shared a tribute to the Duke on the homepage of the website.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh: 1921-2021,” the message reads. “Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to Prince Philip on their website.

Megxit sparked Royal Family tensions

The decision by the Susexes to quit as working members of the Royal Family, dubbed Megxit by the U.K. media, sparked tensions within the Royal Family. The tensions further intensified when the Sussexes sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah on March 7.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry dropped bombshell allegations of racism against the Royal Family. Markle claimed that the Royals refused to protect her from negative media coverage and also refused to help her when she was having suicidal thoughts.

Harry was asked to return home to see Philip at the hospital

Monsters & Critics reported earlier in March that some members of the Royal Family urged Harry to return home from the U.S. to visit Philip while he was recovering in the hospital following heart surgery.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that although Harry stayed in touch with his grandparents after he left the U.K, some members of the Royal Family advised him of the grave nature of the Duke’s condition and encourage him to “return if possible.”

Prince Charles, Harry’s father and Philip’s eldest son, visited the Duke at the hospital. Charles visited, reportedly at the Duke’s request, to discuss the future of the Royal Family.