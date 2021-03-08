Prince Harry has been asked to come home to see Prince Philip

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was reportedly asked to return home to see his grandfather, Duke of Edinburgh. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry has been asked to come home to visit his grandfather, Prince Philip, who is recovering in the hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

Entertainment Tonight (ET) reported that a source revealed that some members of the royal family asked Prince Harry to come home if possible “amid his grandfather’s hospitalization.”

“Prince Harry has been in touch with his family since Prince Philip became ill and had been advised of the grave nature of his condition,” the source said, according to ET. “Some members of the family encouraged him to return if possible.”

The source added that despite travel restrictions due to COVID-19, Harry could return to the U.K. because he can use a private jet.

But ET noted that another source denied reports that Harry was asked to come home.

Express also reported that a royal expert, Katie Nicholl, said there were unconfirmed reports that Harry has been asked to come home to see his grandfather.

But she added that the Palace and the Sussexes have not confirmed the reports.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital in February

Monsters and Critics reported that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the hospital on February 16 as a “precautionary measure.” He went to King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell, a source revealed.

The Duke was moved by ambulance from King Edward VII Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital where he underwent surgery on March 3 for a “pre-existing heart condition.”

He has since been moved back to King Edward VII Hospital and he is recuperating after surgery.

Harry has been in touch with his grandparents

The sources also said that Prince Harry has been in touch with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, since they relocated to Santa Barbara, California in July 2020.

The couple relocated to the U.S. after they announced their decision to step down from their positions as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020.

Harry reportedly stayed in touch with his grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic. He also stayed in touch with his grandfather, Prince Philip, after he was admitted to the hospital for an infection on February 16.

However, the sources noted that tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family increased after news of the tell-all Oprah interview broke and Buckingham Palace announced an investigation into bullying allegations that a former royal aide made against Markle.

The bombshell allegations that the Sussexes made against the Royal Family during Sunday night’s interview with Oprah could only further deepen the tensions.