Prince Philip has admitted himself to a hospital as a precautionary measure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will turn 100 years old on June 10, was taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

This was not an emergency admission; the Prince arrived at the hospital by car and walked unaided inside. A doctor advised Philip to admit himself as a precaution.

Prince Philip does not have COVID-19

A palace source reportedly told the BBC that the Duke had been feeling unwell for the last few days but that it was definitely not related to COVID-19. Philip and Elizabeth II both had their coronavirus vaccines last month.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

The Queen is currently staying at Windsor Castle, to the west of London.

Prince Philip has been married to the Queen since 1947 and has been by her side ever since. He is the longest-serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign), an honor previously held by Queen Charlotte, who was consort to King George III from 1761 – 1818.

In May 2017, the Duke effectively retired from Royal duties when he decided to take a step back from public events, a decision, which of course, had the full backing of his wife.

Best wishes for Prince Philip have started to pour into Twitter

Fans of the Royals have started sending best wishes to the elderly royal on Twitter.

Journalist Dan Wootton wrote: “The country will be willing Prince Philip well, as he is admitted to hospital, aged 99. He turns 100 on June 10,” before joking that the Duke “will hate ‘all this fuss,’ as well.”

One royal fan wrote on Twitter: “I hope he’s okay and is feeling better soon, he’s 99 and I’m really hoping he makes it to 100.”

British Member of Parliament, Alexander Stafford wrote: “Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh a speedy recovery.”

Fingers crossed, the Duke makes a full recovery as soon as possible and is back by the Queen’s side in no time.

In happier Royal news, the Family celebrated Pancake Day yesterday by having their chefs post some recipes with some handy hints on how to get your pancakes deliciously perfect.