Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall have been vaccinated against COVID-19

Prince Charles and Camilla have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The future King of England, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received their vaccination jabs for COVID-19 yesterday.

The United Kingdom is currently vaccinating all its citizens over the age of 70, including Charles and Camilla, who are 72 and 73, respectively.

The Kingdom has already vaccinated those over 80 and is also focusing on key health workers and those with vulnerable immune systems.

So far, the country has given over 12 million of its citizens the injection.

Charles’s parents, Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated last month.

It’s currently unknown which vaccine Charles and Camilla received and if they had any ill effects from the injection. They should get their second dose in a couple of months.

Prince Charles actually contracted COVID-19 back in March, at the very start of the pandemic. Thankfully, he was one of the lucky ones and only had mild symptoms.

His Royal Highness was able to get some R and R at the couple’s Scottish retreat at Birkhall, and he appears to have made a full recovery. However, in June, he did say that he had lost his sense of taste and smell, and at that time, they had not fully returned.

Camilla was tested at the time, but she had not contracted the illness. She had to isolate herself from her husband while he recovered.

At the time, People reported a royal source as saying: “The duchess is concerned for him, but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation.”

Charles and Camilla have helped out in pandemic

The Royal couple has spent the last year doing their bit for the morale of British health workers; they have regularly paid visits to frontline staff to give their support and best wishes.

The Prince of Wales today thanked staff at his local hospital in Tetbury.



The hospital, which became a charity 27 years ago, has focused on continuing to offer its community a service despite the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/hJvSbyBu03 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 23, 2020

The Prince of Wales Twitter account yesterday posted pictures of the 800-year-old Salisbury Cathedral, which opened last month as a vaccination center. On the first day, approximately 1000 over 80s were vaccinated.

Last month, @SalisburyCath opened its doors as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.



On its first day of opening, around one thousand people over the age of 80 received their first jab at the cathedral. pic.twitter.com/YoVN1tK6OE — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2021

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine star in vaccine video

Britain’s National Health Service has released a video promoting the vaccine’s safety, which starred Elton John and Michael Caine.

Lights, camera, vaccine! 🎬



Thanks @eltonofficial and @themichaelcaine for encouraging people to get the #COVIDVaccine. (Sorry it didn't quite work out, Elton.) 😬 pic.twitter.com/m0BIzKIu1b — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 10, 2021

