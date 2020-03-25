Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Clarence House in London has confirmed in a statement this morning that the Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that’s caused by the novel coronavirus.

The future heir to the throne reportedly has mild symptoms and is “otherwise in good health.”

It’s said the Prince tested positive on Monday night and is currently self-isolating at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, who has tested negative for the illness.

Prince Charles is isolating at Balmoral Castle

Six members of staff are said to be self-isolating with the royal couple at Balmoral.

It is currently unclear if any other members of the Royal family have been tested for the virus, but Buckingham Palace has said her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, remains in good health.

Sky News reported the statement as saying: “[Prince Charles] has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the future King and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The statement said it is unknown how Charles caught the virus but suggested that it probably happened during one of his many public engagements.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement added.

Charles met Prince Albert of Monaco, who also has the disease

Earlier this month, Prince Charles met with Prince Albert of Monaco at a charity event in London; Albert later tested positive for coronavirus. Charles has reportedly been avoiding shaking hands in recent weeks.

Charles’s last public appearance was on March 9 when he appeared at the annual Commonwealth Service, held at Westminster Abbey with other Royals, including Harry and Meghan, who were making their last royal engagement.

The 71-year-old Prince and 72-year-old Camilla are in a high-risk age category. The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, recently issued a statement urging Britons to “come together” during these trying times.

Last week rumors circulated online that Prince Philip had actually passed away after developing COVID-19; however, these rumors were unfounded.

Meanwhile, there was a scare for Prince William and Duchess Kate when four students from Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school were isolated after a trip to Northern Italy.